Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK court sentences Kerala man to 40 years for murder of wife, two children

    Kerala expatriate Saju Chelavalel has been sentenced to 40 years of imprisonment for murdering his wife, Anju and their two children last December in the United Kingdom.

    UK court sentences Kerala man to 40 years for murder of wife, two children anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    London: A local court sentenced 52-year-old Kerala expatriate Saju Chelavalel to 40 years in prison for causing the deaths of his wife and two children. In the course of the Northampton trial, Saju admitted guilt to the allegations. When emergency personnel arrived at a distress call from their Kettering home in December of last year, they learned about the incident and discovered that the family had suffered serious injuries. When they arrived, they found the dead bodies of Saju's wife, Anju Asok (35), and their kids, Jeeva Saju (6) and Janvi Saju (4).

    Also read: IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said

    The Leicester Royal Infirmary's post-mortem investigations determined that all three of the victims had died from asphyxiation due to strangulation. At the Northampton Crown Court, Saju pleaded guilty to three murder charges.

    Since 2021, Anju Asok, a nurse at Kettering General Hospital's orthopedic division, had worked there. She was originally from Vaikom in the Kottayam district of Kerala. The hospital honoured her by describing her as a committed and kind staff nurse. Anju obtained a job with Amrita Hospital in Kochi after completing her schooling, spent a few years working in Saudi Arabia, returned to Vaikom to study for the IELTS exam, and eventually found employment in Kettering.

    According to reports, Saju was under severe mental stress due to a lack of employment in the UK. The couple got married in 2012. Saju is a native of Kombanpara at Kannur's Padiyoor panchayat. Anju found him through a matrimonial ad in a newspaper. Saju after his Class 12 left home and found a job as a driver in Bengaluru. Later, he was employed as a driver in a Saudi Arabia company. At that time, Anju married Saju. 

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Canada Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

    Canada: Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

    Taliban bans women from working in beauty salons across Kabul other provinces report gcw

    Taliban bans women from working in beauty salons across Kabul, other provinces

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters US calls it criminal offense Watch gcw

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters, US calls it 'criminal offense'

    France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros snt

    France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros!

    Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people recite Bhagavad Gita together in remarkable Texas event (WATCH) snt

    Guru Purnima 2023: 10,000 people gather for Bhagavad Gita recitation in remarkable Texas event (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Enjoyed Lust Stories 2? Mastram to Gandii Baat and more similar shows to watch on OTT platforms RBA EAI

    Enjoyed Lust Stories 2? Mastram to Gandii Baat and more similar shows to watch on OTT platforms

    Maharashtra Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in Mumbai AJR

    Maharashtra: Anil Ambani's wife Tina appears before ED in Mumbai

    IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said AJR

    IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said

    Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999 Check out its features tariff plans other details gcw

    Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999; Check out its features, tariff plans, other details

    Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport: Over 500 families to be affected, says final SIA report anr

    Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport: Over 500 families to be affected, says final SIA report

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon