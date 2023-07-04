Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said

    This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago. July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period.

    IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday (July2) denied claims that its catering body will be serving only vegetarian food items in Bihar during the month of 'Sawan'. Earlier, several media organisation reported that IRCTC, in Bihar's Bhagalpur, announced that it will serve only vegetarian food items during the month of 'Sawan'.

    A news organisation had reported that the Indian Railways would stop providing non-vegetarian food from July 4. According to the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan', is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year.

    PM Modi to virtually host SCO Summit with Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif in attendance

    During this season, every Monday is regarded as a very auspicious day to fast and ask Lord Shiva's blessings. IRCTC, however, refuted these assertions in a tweet, saying that no such instructions had been sent.

    In a tweet, the IRCTC said, "No such instructions have been issued by IRCTC. All approved items are available for sale to passengers from the food unit."

    Speaking to a news organisation, Pankaj Kumar, Manager of a food service stall had said, "In the month of Sawan, food will be served without onion and garlic. Fruits will also be given. This arrangement will be applicable throughout Sawan. Non-vegetarian food will be stopped from July 4. Cleanliness will be taken care of."

    Canada: Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

    This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago. July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period.

    Instances like these have occurred previously as well, when the non-veg was stopped from selling on trains due to a festival.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport: Over 500 families to be affected, says final SIA report anr

    Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport: Over 500 families to be affected, says final SIA report

    PM Modi to virtually host SCO Summit with Putin Xi Jinping Shehbaz Sharif in attendance gcw

    PM Modi to virtually host SCO Summit with Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif in attendance

    Canada Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

    Canada: Khalistani threat to Indian diplomats 'unacceptable'

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert, orange alert ; Educational institutions closed anr

    Kerala witnesses heavy rainfall; Red alert in two districts; Educational institutions closed in 3 districts

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters US calls it criminal offense Watch gcw

    Indian consulate in San Francisco set on fire by Khalistan supporters, US calls it 'criminal offense'

    Recent Stories

    Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999 Check out its features tariff plans other details gcw

    Reliance Jio launches Jio Bharat 4G phone at Rs 999; Check out its features, tariff plans, other details

    Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport: Over 500 families to be affected, says final SIA report anr

    Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport: Over 500 families to be affected, says final SIA report

    PM Modi to virtually host SCO Summit with Putin Xi Jinping Shehbaz Sharif in attendance gcw

    PM Modi to virtually host SCO Summit with Putin, Xi Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif in attendance

    When is Tejasswi Prakash getting married to Karan Kundrra? TV Actress says she has one BIG condition RBA

    When is Tejasswi Prakash getting married to Karan Kundrra? TV Actress says she has one BIG condition

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid spotted together again, are they dating? Here's what we know ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid spotted together again, are they dating? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon