IRCTC to serve vegetarian food during Sawan month? Here's what Indian Railways said

This year, the Shravan period stretches for two months instead of the usual one-month period. Previously, an almost two-month-long Shravan period was observed approximately 19 years ago. July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Sunday (July2) denied claims that its catering body will be serving only vegetarian food items in Bihar during the month of 'Sawan'. Earlier, several media organisation reported that IRCTC, in Bihar's Bhagalpur, announced that it will serve only vegetarian food items during the month of 'Sawan'.

A news organisation had reported that the Indian Railways would stop providing non-vegetarian food from July 4. According to the Hindu calendar, 'Sawan', also known as 'Shravan', is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year.

During this season, every Monday is regarded as a very auspicious day to fast and ask Lord Shiva's blessings. IRCTC, however, refuted these assertions in a tweet, saying that no such instructions had been sent.

In a tweet, the IRCTC said, "No such instructions have been issued by IRCTC. All approved items are available for sale to passengers from the food unit."

Speaking to a news organisation, Pankaj Kumar, Manager of a food service stall had said, "In the month of Sawan, food will be served without onion and garlic. Fruits will also be given. This arrangement will be applicable throughout Sawan. Non-vegetarian food will be stopped from July 4. Cleanliness will be taken care of."

Instances like these have occurred previously as well, when the non-veg was stopped from selling on trains due to a festival.