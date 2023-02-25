Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkey begins to rebuild homes for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes: Report

    President Tayyip Erdogan, who will be facing an election within months, has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said the authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were meant to withstand tremors crumbled in the latest earthquakes.

    Turkey begins to rebuild homes for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 5:35 PM IST

    A government official has said that Turkey has begun work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, as the combined death count in Turkey and Syria surpassed 50,000.

    During the February 6 earthquakes, more than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged and killed tens of thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

    Also read: FDA authorizes first at-home test that can detect flu, Covid-19; check details

    The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

    With Syria's latest announced death count of 5,914, the combined death count in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

    President Tayyip Erdogan, who will be facing an election within months, has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said the authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were meant to withstand tremors crumbled in the latest earthquakes.

    Also read: US 'deeply concerned' about Chinese loans to Pakistan, says 'may be used for coercive leverage'

    "For several projects, tenders and contracts have been done. The process is moving very fast," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding there would be no compromise on safety.

    Authorities say tents have been dispatched for the many who are homeless, but people have reported trouble accessing them.

    "I have eight children. We are living in a tent. There is water on top (of the tent) and the ground is damp. We are asking for more tents and they don't give them to us," Melek, 67, who was waiting in a line to collect aid outside a high school in the town of Hassa.

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: How global equations and relations changed in a year

    A volunteer organisation called Interrail Turkey is using the school as a distribution point for assistance. According to one volunteer, Sumeyye Karabocek, the greatest issue is still a lack of tents.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FDA authorizes first at-home test that can detect flu, Covid-19; check details AJR

    FDA authorizes first at-home test that can detect flu, Covid-19; check details

    US 'deeply concerned' about Chinese loans to Pakistan, says 'may be used for coercive leverage' AJR

    US 'deeply concerned' about Chinese loans to Pakistan, says 'may be used for coercive leverage'

    Russia Ukraine war: How global equations and relations changed in a year

    Russia-Ukraine war: How global equations and relations changed in a year

    Bizarre Bulgaria Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have worlds biggest lips reveals latest beauty goal snt

    Bizarre: Woman who spent Rs 8 lakh to have 'world's biggest lips' reveals latest beauty goal

    Who is Ajay Banga, US President Biden's pick for World Bank president?

    Who is Ajay Banga, US President Biden's pick for World Bank president?

    Recent Stories

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 to be out soon at licindia.in; know important dates, other details - adt

    LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 to be out soon at licindia.in; know important dates, other details

    ind vs aus 2023 'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team poor show against India snt

    'Australia punched themselves...': Citing Mike Tyson, Greg Chappell slams team's poor show against India

    WATCH Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch snt

    WATCH: Virat Kohli reveals MS Dhoni's exact message during star India batter's rough patch

    Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared steamy kisses in their films vma

    Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared steamy kisses in their films

    REET 2023 Paper Leak: Internet services to remain shut in 11 districts; four held - adt

    REET 2023 Paper Leak: Internet services to remain shut in 11 districts; four held

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon