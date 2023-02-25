Turkey begins to rebuild homes for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes: Report

President Tayyip Erdogan, who will be facing an election within months, has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said the authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were meant to withstand tremors crumbled in the latest earthquakes.

A government official has said that Turkey has begun work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, as the combined death count in Turkey and Syria surpassed 50,000.

During the February 6 earthquakes, more than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged and killed tens of thousands in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

Also read: FDA authorizes first at-home test that can detect flu, Covid-19; check details

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced the death count in Turkey due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night.

With Syria's latest announced death count of 5,914, the combined death count in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who will be facing an election within months, has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said the authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were meant to withstand tremors crumbled in the latest earthquakes.

Also read: US 'deeply concerned' about Chinese loans to Pakistan, says 'may be used for coercive leverage'

"For several projects, tenders and contracts have been done. The process is moving very fast," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding there would be no compromise on safety.

Authorities say tents have been dispatched for the many who are homeless, but people have reported trouble accessing them.

"I have eight children. We are living in a tent. There is water on top (of the tent) and the ground is damp. We are asking for more tents and they don't give them to us," Melek, 67, who was waiting in a line to collect aid outside a high school in the town of Hassa.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: How global equations and relations changed in a year

A volunteer organisation called Interrail Turkey is using the school as a distribution point for assistance. According to one volunteer, Sumeyye Karabocek, the greatest issue is still a lack of tents.