Trump signs executive order limiting trans rights in US, mandates defining sex strictly as 'male or female'

Donald Trump, in his first day as the 47th President of the United States, signed a sweeping executive order that limits the legal recognition of transgender individuals.

Donald Trump, who made limiting the rights of transgender Americans a cornerstone of his 2024 campaign, has signed a sweeping executive order that redefines legal recognition of transgender individuals in the United States on Day 1 as the nation's 47th President. The order mandates federal agencies to adopt a strict definition of "sex" as “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female,” effectively rejecting the concepts of “gender” and “gender identity” in policymaking.

The directive has raised significant concerns among LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

Lambda Legal, a prominent LGBTQ+ legal organization, warned that the order could severely restrict access for transgender and intersex individuals to public facilities, school programs, and medically recommended healthcare.

The group has vowed to challenge the executive order in court, describing it as a direct attack on basic rights and dignity.

The executive order further directs federal agencies, including the Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security, to ensure that official documents such as passports reflect an individual’s biological sex rather than their gender identity. It also requires these agencies to submit a review of their compliance to the Office of Management and Budget.

If confirmed, this office will be chaired by Russell Vought, a controversial figure who has drawn criticism for extreme anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.



ProPublica previously reported Vought’s description of transgender inclusion as "transgender sewage being pumped into our schools and institutions."

Critics argue that the order could roll back years of progress for transgender Americans. Advocacy groups highlight potential discrimination in areas such as education, healthcare, and employment. Legal experts predict a protracted court battle as civil rights organizations mobilize to halt the implementation of the order.

Civil and human rights organizations quickly pledged to defend minorities and oppose Trump's policies.

"We refuse to back down or be intimidated. We are not going anywhere, and we will fight back against these harmful provisions with everything we've got," Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group in the U.S., said in a statement.

Under the new executive orders, federal funding will be prohibited from supporting what is described as "gender ideology," a term often used by conservative groups to refer to beliefs that challenge traditional concepts of sex and gender. Many rights organizations argue that this term is employed to demean and dehumanize the LGBTQ community.

The Trump administration is also taking steps to limit the effects of the landmark 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which determined that civil rights protections against sex-based discrimination also apply to sexual orientation and gender identity.

Transgender rights have emerged as a polarizing issue in recent political debates. In the lead-up to November's elections, numerous Republican candidates focused their campaigns on overturning transgender laws, particularly targeting the participation of transgender women in sports. During a rally prior to his inauguration on Sunday, Donald Trump vowed to take steps to "keep all men out of women's sports."

