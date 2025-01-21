Who is Marco Rubio, Florida senator confirmed as US Secretary of State?

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, recognized for his staunch support of Israel and his firm approach toward China, was unanimously confirmed as Secretary of State on Monday. This appointment is the first in the cabinet of newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. Marco Rubio, 53, had earlier proposed legislation advocating for India to be recognized as a key U.S. ally in technology transfers and security, placing it on par with countries such as Japan, Israel, South Korea, and NATO members.

The proposed bill also sought to restrict U.S. security assistance to Pakistan if it was found to support terrorism targeting India, as reported by news agency PTI.

Rubio’s confirmation saw unanimous approval, with all 99 senators present, including Rubio himself, voting in favor. The Senate currently has a vacancy due to Vice President JD Vance stepping down from his Ohio Senate seat.

Who is Marco Rubio?

Marco Rubio, a U.S. Senator from Florida since 2011, is renowned for his strong stance on China, having been sanctioned by the country twice. Born in Miami to Cuban immigrant parents, Rubio has a deep involvement in foreign affairs, especially focusing on South America. He has recently made history as the first Latino to be appointed U.S. Secretary of State.

Senate leaders have lauded Rubio for his qualifications, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer supporting his quick confirmation despite some policy disagreements.

Marco Rubio has also played a significant role in advocating for stronger US-India ties. Last year, he introduced legislation designed to elevate India to the same level as key US allies, enhancing military and defense collaboration.

Rubio has also pushed for sanctions against Pakistan due to its alleged support for terrorism targeting India.

Senator Chuck Grassley praised Rubio for his "intelligence" and profound understanding of American foreign policy, emphasizing Rubio’s personal connection to the American dream, as his family immigrated from Cuba.

