Kerala CM VD Satheesan and US Ambassador Sergio Gor met in Kochi, discussing cooperation in higher education, tourism, culture, investment, and maritime development. The talks also explored 'Sister City' partnerships and an 'Invest Desk' in the US.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Kochi on Saturday, in the presence of the Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the state government. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between Keralam and the United States in areas of mutual interest, particularly higher education, tourism, culture, investment and maritime development.

Focus on Education, Tourism, and Culture

The Chief Minister highlighted the scope for closer partnerships between universities and research institutions in Keralam and the United States, including joint research, academic exchanges and innovation partnerships. Opportunities for strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties were also discussed.

The Ambassador mentioned that this was his first visit to Keralam and said that he was impressed by the state's natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and its considerable potential as an international tourism destination. He noted the scope for attracting more visitors from the United States, including through Keralam's strengths in wellness and Ayurveda tourism. The Ambassador also referred to the concept of "Sister Cities" and suggested that possibilities for establishing such partnerships between cities in Keralam and the United States could be explored to promote closer cultural, educational, economic and people-to-people engagement.

Exploring Investment and Economic Opportunities

The Chief Minister highlighted Keralam's growing potential as a destination for international investment, particularly in ports, logistics and port-led development. Opportunities associated with Vizhinjam International Seaport and Kochi Port, including maritime logistics, shipbuilding and ship repair, green bunkering and allied industries, were discussed.

The Ambassador expressed his interest in facilitating greater engagement between American companies and Keralam and in connecting more US businesses with investment opportunities in the state. He noted the potential for such engagements to translate into fruitful investments and stronger economic ties between Keralam and the United States.

The meeting also considered ways to deepen engagement with the Malayalee community and business networks in the United States. In this context, the Chief Minister proposed exploring the setting up of an Invest Desk in the United States to facilitate investment enquiries, connect prospective investors and companies with opportunities in Keralam, and strengthen engagement with the Malayalee diaspora and the wider US business community.

Both sides expressed their interest in maintaining closer engagement and taking forward opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation between Keralam and the United States. (ANI)