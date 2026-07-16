The Trump government has brought in a new rule, limiting US student and exchange visas to just four years. This is a huge setback for many, including Indian students, as visas were earlier valid for the entire course duration.

Washington: The Trump administration has introduced stricter visa rules, capping student and exchange visas at a maximum of four years. This marks a significant shift from the earlier system, where visas were granted for the entire duration of a student’s academic programme.

The decision is expected to impact international students, especially those from India, who make up a large share of the student population in the United States. Previously, students enrolled in longer courses such as doctoral programmes or medical residencies could stay for the full length of their studies without worrying about visa renewals.

Under the new rule, students pursuing programmes that extend beyond four years will now have to apply for extensions. This adds an extra layer of paperwork, along with uncertainty about approvals and timelines.

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Experts believe this change could increase stress among students who are already dealing with academic and financial pressures while studying abroad. There are also concerns that frequent renewals could disrupt long term research work and academic planning.

Overall, the revised visa policy is being viewed as a major hurdle for foreign students, raising questions about how it may affect access to higher education in the United States and its attractiveness as a study destination.

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