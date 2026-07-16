PM Modi spoke with Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, conveying condolences for the passing of Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. He recalled the late leader's affection for India and his commitment to India-Qatar relations.

PM Modi Conveys Condolences to Qatar Amir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Thursday to convey his heartfelt condolences following the passing of the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Reflecting on the conversation in a post on X, PM Modi stated that he honoured the late leader's memory, recalling his deep affection for India and his consistent warmth toward the Indian community residing in Qatar.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the late Father Amir's diplomatic legacy and "steadfast commitment to India-Qatar relations". He expressed confidence that this enduring legacy would continue to serve as a guiding force as the two nations work to further strengthen their strategic partnership.

"Spoke with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the passing of H.H. the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Recalled his deep affection for India, his warmth towards the Indian community in Qatar and his steadfast commitment to India-Qatar relations. His enduring legacy will continue to guide our two countries as we further strengthen our Strategic Partnership," PM Modi wrote.

Spoke with H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar and conveyed heartfelt condolences on the passing of H.H. the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. Recalled his deep affection for India, his warmth towards the Indian community in Qatar and his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2026

The call follows a period of national mourning in India, during which the government declared July 13 as a day of state mourning as a mark of respect for the late leader.

Prime Minister Modi had previously described the Father Amir as a "visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity" and a "true friend" of India, whom he had the honour of meeting during his visit to Doha in February 2024.

"We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. I convey my sincere condolences to the Amir of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the entire royal family and people of Qatar. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Legacy of a Visionary Leader

The father emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, died at the age of 74, the Amiri Diwan, State of Qatar, said earlier.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, was a key architect of the energy-rich country's stunning development. During his reign, the country saw economic, social and cultural development that bolstered its status in the international community, Al Jazeera reported.

Sheikh Hamad's tenure also saw the promulgation of Qatar's first permanent constitution in 2004 and the introduction of municipal elections, in which women were allowed to vote and stand as candidates, as per Al Jazeera.

(ANI)