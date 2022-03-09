Top Russian ballerina denounces Ukraine war; says 'ashamed' of Putin's invasion

30-year-old Olga Smirnova, a prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theatre, voiced her firm opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - where her family presently stays.

A renowned Russian ballerina has lashed out at President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and claimed she is ashamed of her country. 30-year-old Olga Smirnova, a prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theatre, voiced her firm opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - where her family presently stays.

In an emotional post on Telegram, Smirnova said, "I cannot but say that with every fibre of my soul I am against the war. Probably every other Russian [person] has relatives or friends living in Ukraine."

The St Petersburg-born ballerina, whose grandfather is Ukrainian, added, "We continue to live in the 20th century, although nominally in the 21st."

"Political issues in a modern civilised society should be resolved exclusively through peaceful negotiations. I never thought that I would be ashamed of Russia. I have always been proud of the talented Russian people, our cultural and sporting achievements," she added.

"But now the line is drawn on the before and after," Smirnova remarked, adding, "And it hurts that people are dying, while others are deprived of a roof over their heads or forced to leave their homes."

"And who would have thought a week ago that all this would happen to us because even if we are not at the epicentre of hostilities, we cannot remain indifferent to a global catastrophe," she concluded.

Another Russian ballerina, Natalia Osipova, who is currently a principal ballerina with The Royal Ballet, said, "Nothing can justify war. Human life is the most valuable; each person is the whole world."

"How many terrible things people have gone through on earth .... and now in the 21st century, humanism should be a support for the world. I am against war," the 35-year-old added.

Smirnova, Osipova and several other community members commented after world-famous choreographer and former ballet dancer Alexei Ratmansky, who grew up in Ukraine, had posted: Putin must stop this war immediately. Ratmansky was artistic director of the Bolshoi Ballet for four years to 2008. He left Moscow last month, cancelling a premiere at the Bolshoi as Russia invaded Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Yekaterina Chebykina, a soloist at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, expressed her disappointment over what was happening to her country.

"It was impossible to imagine what is happening now... I am Ukrainian. My hometown is Kyiv. Over these seven days, I have come across various statements addressed to me and my country. You can tell me anything, but I know better than anyone what is happening in my hometown because my relatives are there, relatives, friends with whom I am in touch 24/7," she said.

"I will not call anyone to any action. Everyone must live according to their conscience. I can only say one thing; Nothing can justify war!!!" Chebykina added.

"P.S. I want to thank all my friends, colleagues for the words of support to my family!!!" she concluded.

Vladimir Shklyarov, a principal dancer with the Mariinsky Ballet, also took to Telegram to express his views on the ongoing war.

"I am against the war in Ukraine! I am for the people, for the peaceful sky above your heads. Politicians should be able to negotiate without shooting and killing civilians. For this, they were given a language and a head," the 37-year-old stated.

"My grandfather, Anatoly Filimonovich, graduated from school in Ukraine with a gold medal; my great-grandmother Sonya lived all her life in Kyiv. It is impossible to look at everything that is happening today without tears…" Shklyarov added.

"I want to dance… I want to love everyone - that's the purpose of my life … I don't want wars or borders," The Royal Ballet's guest principal concluded.

Also expressing opposition to Putin's actions is Diana Vishneva, a soloist at the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg.

The 45-year-old ballet festival director said, "We express our opposition to war and any violent action. Sorrow, regret, words of support and sympathy fill our hearts. All you can think about and ask for now is for the world to be restored."

74-year-old Russian-American star choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov, too stated that he 'stands in support of the brave citizens of Ukraine'.

"They fight for their country and their sovereignty in the face of naked aggression from Russia's governing powers. Artists everywhere understand that freedom - political, personal, and artistic - is essential to a healthy and vibrant society. That is the society Ukraine wants and deserves. We stand with all who fight to that end," he added.

