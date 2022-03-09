Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Won't give up, vows Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in open letter

    In an open letter to the world media, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has detailed some of the atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians, particularly children, in Ukraine.

    Wont give up vows Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska in open letter
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 9, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

    In an open letter to the world media, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska highlighted some of the horrific atrocities committed by Russian forces against civilians, particularly children. The letter, 'I Testify' released in her official Instagram handle, also condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression. However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife added that her people would 'never give up'.

    In it, Olena Zelenska states, "Despite assurances from Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets, who call this a 'special operation' - it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians".

    But Ukraine's First Lady added that Putin underestimated Ukrainians, who stand in "unparalleled unity".

    Also read: Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

    Meanwhile, lamenting the deaths of children in the ongoing war, Olena Zelenska named some of those who lost their lives, adding that there are now several dozen kids 'who have never known peace in their lives'.

    Ukraine's first lady's whereabouts are not known. President Zelenskyy had earlier said his family was still in the country, and she indicated this in her open letter.

    She explains she is writing because she has been overwhelmed with requests from media outlets the world over, and it is her answer to the questions - her "testimony from Ukraine".

    "Perhaps the most terrifying and devastating of this invasion are the child casualties. Eight-year-old Alice who died on the streets of Okhtyrka while her grandfather tried to protect her. Or Polina from Kyiv, who died in the shelling with her parents," she wrote.

    "14-year-old Arseniy was hit in the head by wreckage, and could not be saved because an ambulance could not get to him on time because of intense fires. When Russia says that it is 'not waging war against civilians,' I call out the names of these murdered children first," she added.

    Olena Zelenska stated that in the eyes of women and children is "the pain and heartache of leaving loved ones and life as they knew it behind".

    Also read: 'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    The open letter goes on to describe how Ukrainian men are bringing their families to the borders and 'shedding tears to break apart their families, but bravely returning to fight for our freedom'.

    After all, she says, "despite all this horror, Ukrainians do not give up".

    Read full text of Olena Zelenska's open letter

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US bans Russian oil import, Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Biden; strike against heart of Putin's war machine-dnm

    US bans Russian oil import, Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Biden; ‘strike against heart of Putin’s war machine’

    KFC Pepsi Coke McDonalds US corporates suspend business in Russia

    KFC, Pepsi, Coke, McDonald's: Mega US corporates take a break in Russia

    Ancient Japanese 'killing stone' Sessho seki with myth of trapped demon splits open, triggers hysteria snt

    Ancient Japanese 'killing stone' with myth of trapped demon splits open, triggers hysteria

    Russia Ukraine war: Oil prices jumped to highs with Biden administration set to ban Russian oil-dnm

    Oil prices jumped to highs with Biden administration set to ban Russian oil

    India lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war Army chief General Naravane

    India has lessons to learn from Russia Ukraine war: General Naravane

    Recent Stories

    Palestinian claims he smuggled sperms from jail in bags of chips became father of 4

    Palestinian claims he smuggled sperms from jail in bags of chips, became father of 4

    US bans Russian oil import, Ukraine's Zelensky thanks Biden; strike against heart of Putin's war machine-dnm

    US bans Russian oil import, Ukraine’s Zelensky thanks Biden; ‘strike against heart of Putin’s war machine’

    BTS Suga Net Worth, cars, girlfriend: Rapper earns in millions, spends in millions RCB

    BTS Suga Net Worth, cars, girlfriend: Rapper earns in millions, spends in millions

    CNG price hike in Delhi-NCR and other cities, check rates here - ADT

    CNG price hike in Delhi-NCR and other cities, check rates here

    Happy Birthday Suga: When Min Yoongi aka Agust D, once talked about mental health and more RCB

    Happy Birthday Suga: When Min Yoongi aka Agust D, once talked about mental health and more

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon