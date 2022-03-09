Won't give up, vows Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska in open letter

In an open letter to the world media, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska has detailed some of the atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians, particularly children, in Ukraine.

In an open letter to the world media, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska highlighted some of the horrific atrocities committed by Russian forces against civilians, particularly children. The letter, 'I Testify' released in her official Instagram handle, also condemns Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression. However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's wife added that her people would 'never give up'.

In it, Olena Zelenska states, "Despite assurances from Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets, who call this a 'special operation' - it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians".

But Ukraine's First Lady added that Putin underestimated Ukrainians, who stand in "unparalleled unity".

Also read: Ukrainian girl sings 'Let It Go' in Kyiv's bunker, viral video moves Frozen's Idina Menzel

Meanwhile, lamenting the deaths of children in the ongoing war, Olena Zelenska named some of those who lost their lives, adding that there are now several dozen kids 'who have never known peace in their lives'.

Ukraine's first lady's whereabouts are not known. President Zelenskyy had earlier said his family was still in the country, and she indicated this in her open letter.

She explains she is writing because she has been overwhelmed with requests from media outlets the world over, and it is her answer to the questions - her "testimony from Ukraine".

"Perhaps the most terrifying and devastating of this invasion are the child casualties. Eight-year-old Alice who died on the streets of Okhtyrka while her grandfather tried to protect her. Or Polina from Kyiv, who died in the shelling with her parents," she wrote.

"14-year-old Arseniy was hit in the head by wreckage, and could not be saved because an ambulance could not get to him on time because of intense fires. When Russia says that it is 'not waging war against civilians,' I call out the names of these murdered children first," she added.

Olena Zelenska stated that in the eyes of women and children is "the pain and heartache of leaving loved ones and life as they knew it behind".

Also read: 'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

The open letter goes on to describe how Ukrainian men are bringing their families to the borders and 'shedding tears to break apart their families, but bravely returning to fight for our freedom'.

After all, she says, "despite all this horror, Ukrainians do not give up".

Read full text of Olena Zelenska's open letter