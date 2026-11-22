Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has arrived in New Delhi for a two-day visit. He will co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting with EAM S Jaishankar to strengthen the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership.

Tom Berendsen Arrives In New Delhi For Strategic India Partnership

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Netherlands Minister for Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, aiming to boost bilateral cooperation across the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to the visiting Dutch minister and highlighted the agenda of the high-level engagement. "A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Mr. Tom Berendsen, on his arrival in New Delhi. He will co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with EAM @DrSJaishankar, driving deeper collaboration across the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal wrote.

His arrival marks the start of a two-day official visit to India from November 22 to 23, during which he will hold talks with EAM Jaishankar later on Sunday evening, according to an MEA statement issued on Saturday. Continuing his official schedule on Monday, the Dutch Foreign Minister will call on Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds the portfolios of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting, prior to concluding his stay in the national capital, the MEA added.

These high-level discussions build directly on a series of recent bilateral engagements between New Delhi and Amsterdam across trade, technology and defence. Setting the stage on the economic front, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal engaged with CXOs and corporate leaders from the Netherlands at a Business Leaders' Roundtable on October 27, highlighting India's growth trajectory, ongoing reform momentum, and avenues for Dutch firms to invest, co-manufacture and co-innovate in the country. During that interaction, Goyal also met Stefan Tilger, Interim CEO of Nexperia, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor domain. "India's growing electronics manufacturing capabilities and expanding technology ecosystem offer significant potential to strengthen partnerships and build resilient semiconductor supply chains," Goyal stated in a post on X at the time.

Complementing those economic outreach efforts, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani met the Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards, on October 20 and discussed measures to deepen defence ties between both nations, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) had noted. "The interaction reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties and explored avenues to further strengthen India-Netherlands defence cooperation," HQ IDS stated in a post on X following the meeting. The engagement also builds on EAM Jaishankar’s September dialogue with Berendsen, when the two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss the Ukraine conflict and deliverables from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands earlier this year.