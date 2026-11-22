The craze surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Rise of Legend has reached another level in Indonesia, where fans arrived at a movie theatre dressed as Hindu gods to watch the much-awaited mythological epic.

The craze surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Rise of Legend has reached another level in Indonesia, where fans arrived at a movie theatre dressed as Hindu gods to watch the much-awaited mythological epic. A video showing viewers in elaborate traditional costumes has gone viral on social media, offering a glimpse into the film's growing international popularity.

The video, widely circulated on X, features at least six people dressed in elaborate golden outfits inspired by traditional depictions of Hindu deities. Their appearances included heavy gold jewellery, oversized crowns and imitation mythological weapons, including a gada and an axe.

Sharing the video, an X user highlighted the deep cultural connection between Indonesia and the Ramayana. The post read: #Ramayana wins hearts in Indonesia! When people literally dress up in full Devta and epic costumes just to watch a live Ramayana performance, you realize how deeply this epic is woven into the soul of Indonesia.

Watch the viral video here:

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The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, released in Indonesian theatres on November 11 following its strong performance in India and other international markets. It reportedly collected around Rs 5.39 crore during its opening weekend in Indonesia's neighbouring market, Thailand, while its Indonesian release also witnessed considerable excitement.

The enthusiasm surrounding the epic is closely linked to Southeast Asia's historical and cultural association with the Ramayana. Indonesia has its own celebrated adaptation, the Kakawin Ramayana, an Old Javanese version of the ancient Indian epic. Thailand, meanwhile, has the Ramakien, its own interpretation of the story.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The second instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 release, with Sunny Deol set to portray Lord Hanuman.

The enthusiastic response in Indonesia demonstrates how the Ramayana continues to connect with audiences across geographical and cultural boundaries, turning a theatrical release into a celebration of shared heritage.

Also Read: After ‘Ramayana’ Buzz, PM Modi Likely To Visit Kerala's Famous Jatayu Earth Centre