Nepal PM Balendra Shah is on a pivotal two-day state visit to India, his first bilateral trip abroad. Discussions with PM Narendra Modi will focus on strengthening ties, disaster recovery, hydropower, and enhanced regional connectivity.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Begins Pivotal Two Day State Visit to India

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's two-day State visit to India on Sunday, former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdeva has said the engagement will be pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of bilateral ties. Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva noted that the trip marks Shah's first bilateral foreign visit since his Swatantra Party government came to power in March 2026, as Kathmandu's new government seeks to deepen cooperation with New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 23 to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations, alongside regional and global issues. Sachdeva stressed that the visit allows Kathmandu’s leadership to set clear priorities and add fresh momentum to traditional ties.

"This is the Nepalese Prime Minister's first bilateral foreign visit to India... it is taking place today and the day after, and it will be a state visit. This visit will determine the direction of India-Nepal relations and show where the new government in Kathmandu intends to take them."