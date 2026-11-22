Nepal PM Balendra Shah visits New Delhi for a two-day trip to strengthen bilateral ties with India. Discussions will cover economic partnerships, energy, and infrastructure, marking his first foreign engagement since taking office.

Nepal PM Balendra Shah Begins Two Day State Visit To New Delhi Today

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday left for New Delhi on a two-day State Visit at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior government officials, the Nepali premier departed aboard a Nepal Airlines flight for the Indian capital.

Setting the stage for a new chapter in bilateral relations, his arrival in India on Sunday kicks off the November 22-23 State Visit, marking Shah's first visit to India since taking office in March 2026, as well as his first bilateral foreign engagement as Prime Minister. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will serve as an occasion to deepen cooperation across multiple areas, with Prime Minister Shah scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi on November 23 to review the full scope of India-Nepal ties and share perspectives on regional and global matters of common concern.

Providing further details on the itinerary, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai earlier said during a press briefing on Friday that both Prime Ministers would engage in delegation-level discussions on Monday, covering a wide array of shared priorities, before jointly addressing a press conference after their talks. Following those deliberations, Prime Minister Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of his visiting Nepali counterpart and his 34-member government delegation later that same day.

Rai further noted that both nations are slated to inaugurate several completed initiatives in the connectivity and energy cooperation sectors, alongside laying foundation stones for upcoming projects during the visit. Alongside these launches, the discussions are slated to centre on bolstering economic partnerships spanning trade, transportation, investment and infrastructure growth, with both governments also set to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering education, health, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Complementing the government-to-government engagements, the visit will also feature a Nepal-India Business Forum designed to attract Indian investment to Nepal and offer an avenue for business representatives from both nations to explore collaborative opportunities. In its statement, the MEA underscored the enduring bond between the two neighbours, observing that India and Nepal maintain close and friendly ties, "rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links and strong people-to-people ties". The MEA also pointed out that bilateral cooperation has advanced across various domains, ranging from trade and commerce and development partnerships to energy and water resources, as well as physical and digital connectivity. The MEA added that the visit sustains the practice of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations and underscores the priority New Delhi accords to its partnership with Kathmandu under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.