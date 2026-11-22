Former DGP SP Vaid emphasized the strong historical bond between India and Nepal, expressing hope that PM Balendra Shah's upcoming visit will revive diplomatic ties and strengthen strategic cooperation in energy, infrastructure, and technology.

SP Vaid Hopes PM Balendra Shah Visit Will Revive India Nepal Ties

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid has described India-Nepal relations as being connected by an “umbilical cord”, expressing hope that Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s first official visit to India will help revive historical ties and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two neighbouring countries. Vaid said India and Nepal share centuries-old cultural, traditional and social bonds, with people of both countries enjoying close ties and the freedom to travel across the open border without visas. He also pointed to factors that, according to him, had strained the relationship over the years, including growing communist influence in Nepal, China's interference and Pakistan's alleged misuse of the open border.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Vaid said, "I believe India's relationship with Nepal is connected by an umbilical cord, like that of two brothers. If you go back centuries, Nepal and India were part of the same region, shared the same culture, traditions and way of life. We have had centuries-old ties, including an arrangement under which citizens of both countries could travel across the border without a visa... However, relations witnessed a strain for two-three reasons. First, the rise of communist influence in Nepal and China's interference and funding of the communist party. Second, Pakistan's ISI misused the close ties and Nepal's open border. The IC-814 hijacking took place from Nepal, where the ISI established bases and settled its operatives... Now that a new government led by Balen Shah has come to power, I hope his visit will help revive our old ties and strengthen the strategic partnership..."

Shah is visiting India on November 22 and 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit marks his first bilateral trip abroad since assuming office in March 2026. It will also be the first in-person meeting between the two Prime Ministers following their earlier telephone interactions and exchanges of messages. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two leaders are expected to review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation. Discussions are likely to focus on development partnership, energy, hydropower, railways, connectivity, infrastructure, technology, climate change and disaster resilience.

India and Nepal share a unique partnership characterised by mutual trust, an open border, shared traditions and extensive people-to-people contacts. India is Nepal's largest trade, transit and investment partner, while Nepal enjoys duty-free access to the Indian market. India receives approximately 80 per cent of Nepal's goods exports and accounts for nearly one-third of the foreign direct investment received by the country. Energy cooperation is expected to feature prominently during the visit. The two countries have a long-term power trade agreement envisaging the import of up to 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal to India over a period of 10 years. India currently imports around 1,200 MW of power from Nepal annually, while Indian companies are involved in the development of several hydropower projects in the Himalayan nation, including the 900 MW Arun-3 project.

Connectivity is another key pillar of bilateral cooperation. Both countries have developed cross-border railway links, petroleum pipelines and Integrated Check Posts to facilitate trade and the movement of people. They are also exploring the proposed Raxaul-Kathmandu railway link to strengthen passenger and freight connectivity. A passenger train service between Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham is also expected to promote religious tourism and people-to-people exchanges by connecting two important centres associated with the Ramayana tradition. India has also supported Nepal's development through more than 600 High Impact Community Development projects across 74 districts, besides assisting in road, railway, hydropower and transmission infrastructure. Following the flash floods in Nepal in August 2026, India supplied around 140 tonnes of emergency supplies and extended technical assistance. The two sides are also expanding cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence, startups, education and sports. Interoperability between India's UPI and Nepal's FonePay has facilitated digital payments, while recent initiatives have sought to improve cross-border remittances. Several completed initiatives are expected to be inaugurated virtually during Shah's visit, while foundation stones will be laid for new projects. A number of bilateral documents covering diverse areas of cooperation are also expected to be concluded and exchanged. (ANI)