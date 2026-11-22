President Trump praised former press secretary Karoline Leavitt, calling her hard to replace. Leavitt stepped down in August to focus on her family, leaving a vacancy the administration has struggled to fill with a permanent successor since.

Trump Praises Former Press Secretary Leavitt as Difficult to Replace

Washington, DC [US], November 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has hailed former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt as hard to replace, jokingly remarking that her devotion to her newborn daughter has become a hurdle for him as the administration continues its search for a permanent successor.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News on Saturday, Trump stated that Leavitt had performed exceptionally well in the role and admitted that finding someone capable of matching her calibre was proving challenging. “Karoline was fantastic; she’s a problem. She's a big problem. I told her that,” Trump said during the Fox News broadcast. Lauding her communication skills, the US President remarked, “That mouthpiece was spinning,” before quipping that Leavitt now loved her baby more than she loved him. “She loves the baby more than she loves me, that's terrible, but she’s doing great,” Trump said, adding that she would become “a star” through her new role with Fox.

Leavitt, 28, stepped down from the White House in August to dedicate more time to her two young children. She had gone on maternity leave in late April following the birth of her second child before later confirming that she would not resume her duties as press secretary. Having made history as the youngest individual to hold the post of White House press secretary, she emerged as one of the administration’s most visible public defenders during her tenure. Her exit has left the White House struggling to finalise a long-term replacement, leaving the post without a permanent occupant for 81 of the past 86 days.

Conservative commentator Katie Zacharia was named to the position on October 12 but resigned just five days later, on October 16, recording the briefest tenure in the history of the office. Trump had earlier suggested in public remarks that Zacharia rethink taking on the assignment, telling reporters that she was under no obligation to stay on if she did not wish to. Zacharia later denied that she had been dismissed. Trump had also floated the prospect of bringing in UFC President Dana White, who stepped up to the White House briefing room podium on November 9 at the President's invitation before taking himself out of contention, stating that he had “zero political aspirations”. While Trump noted on Fox News that roughly 100 candidates had expressed interest in serving as press secretary, he conceded that identifying the right successor remained difficult in the wake of Leavitt's departure. (ANI)