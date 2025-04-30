Stockholm [Sweden], April 30 (ANI): Three people were killed in a shooting incident in Sweden's Uppsala on Tuesday.



Police have detained a 16-year-old suspected of shooting.



According to Swedish police, three victims were aged between 15-20 years. Officers have conducted door-to-door inquiries to gather additional information from witnesses. Police said the family members of the victims have not yet been informed.



A large police operation was being conducted after the shooting near Vaksala Square in Uppsala, public broadcaster SVT reported. It

further stated that the suspect is believed to have fled the scene of the incident on an electric scooter.



People reported hearing loud bangs that resembled gunshots in the area. Several people sustained injuries which indicated gunshots.



Magnus Klarin, a spokesperson for the Swedish police, said, "We have received several reports of bangs in the area. That is what we can say at this time. I cannot say more." Klarin made these remarks before the deaths were confirmed, according to SVT. The reason behind the shooting incident on Tuesday is unclear as yet.



Earlier this year, the European Parliament said that Sweden is "battling a wave of gang violence." Sweden has high rates of gun ownership as per EU standards. However, people of Sweden are required to have a license before being permitted to own a weapon, and the nation enforces tight restrictions on eligibility.



The shooting incident on Tuesday comes just months after a gunman opened fire at an adult education center in Sweden's Orebro. Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has termed it the "worst mass shooting in Swedish history." As many as 10 people were killed in the attack that took place in February, while six others were injured. (ANI)

