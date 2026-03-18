India's missions in West Asia are working 24/7 and have seen a decline in helpline calls, indicating urgent issues of stranded nationals are addressed, an MEA official said. Special measures are also in place for Indian students in the Gulf.

Missions Operating 24/7, Helpline Calls Decline

India's missions and posts are functioning round the clock in the region in the wake of the West Asia crisis and maintaining regular contact with a large number of Indian community associations and organisations and issuing updated advisories, a senior official said on Wednesday. Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary, MEA, who interacted with the media during the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, said that in recent days, there has been a marked decline in the calls and queries on mission helplines.

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"Our missions and posts across the region are functioning around the clock and maintaining regular contact with a large number of Indian community associations and organisations and issuing updated advisories to keep our citizens informed," he said. "In recent days, we have seen that there has been a marked decline in the calls and queries on our ministries and missions helplines, and an indication that many of the urgent issues relating to stranded nationals and others have been addressed," he added.

Support for Indian Students

Mahajan also highlighted special measures being taken for Indian students in the Gulf region, particularly those studying with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). "We have made special efforts to address the welfare of students in the Gulf region. Our missions have been in regular coordination with the schools in the region and the CBSE," he said.

Board Exams Cancelled

He noted that several major school boards have cancelled examinations in the region due to the ongoing conflict. Mahajan said ICSE and Kerala board exams are also cancelled and the respective boards would announce the formulation and determination of marks in these cases.

Student Relocation

"Our Embassy has facilitated the relocation of several Indian students in Tehran and Shiraz to other cities. All assistance is being provided via the Embassy," he said.

Fuel Supply Update

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas provided an update on the fuel supply scenario and steps being taken to maintain steady availability of petroleum products and LPG, amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)