Sweden shooting: 10 dead, including suspect; Minister says terror motive not ruled out

A shooting at an education center in central Sweden on Tuesday resulted in at least 10 deaths and several injuries, according to the New York Times. Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer confirmed that the suspect was among the dead.

Sweden shooting: 10 dead, including suspect; Minister says terror motive not ruled out anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 7:50 AM IST

A shooting at an education center in central Sweden left at least 10 people dead and several others injured on Tuesday, as reported by the New York Times. The suspect was among the dead, Sweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said. However, authorities released a few other details, including the person's identity and a possible motive.

"We do not think there is any terror motive behind this, but it is too early in the investigation to say," Roberto Eid Forest, the head of the local police, said on Tuesday evening, as reported by the New York Times. "We think we have the perpetrator," he added, "but we are not ruling out anything."

The shooting took place in Orebro at the Risbergska educational center around 12:30 PM local time, the New York Times reported. The campus, which serves about 2,000 students, offers classes for adults studying for a high school diploma, along with Swedish-language and vocational courses, according to the Orebro municipality's website.

Cellphone footage aired on local TV stations showed students taking shelter under desks and chairs, while others fled the building toward emergency service vehicles. The number of injured individuals was still unclear as of late Tuesday.

Authorities launched a "major operation," with police cars swarming the campus and armed special forces officers securing the area. Police also investigated several addresses in the city.

After several hours, the police evacuated the centre's classrooms, allowing dozens of students and children to leave.

In a statement, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called it "the worst mass shooting in Swedish history" following the tragedy. "We have seen a brutal act of violence," he said in a televised address, the New York Times reported.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also expressed grief over the shooting incident.

"What happened today in Orebro is truly horrifying. Such violence and terror have no place in our societies--least of all in schools. In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Sweden. Our thoughts are with the victims, and we wish them strength and a swift recovery," she wrote in a post on X. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Move over Narayana Murthy, Elon Musk reignites debate with 120-hour workweek call, Internet reacts ddr

Move over Narayana Murthy, Elon Musk reignites debate with 120-hour workweek call, Internet reacts

Meet Akash Bobba, 22-year-old Indian-origin engineer amoung youngsters hired by Musk's DOGE department dmn

Meet Akash Bobba, 22-year-old Indian-origin engineer among youngsters hired by Musk's DOGE department

BREAKING: Five people shot at school in central Sweden, cops launch probe shk

Five people shot at school in central Sweden, cops launch probe

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video dmn

Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report dmn

Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report

Recent Stories

Kerala ambulance lorry crash in kollam kottarakkara claims two lives injures seven anr

Kerala: Ambulance-lorry crash in Kottarakkara claims two lives, injures seven

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch] NTI

Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps Teaser OUT: First look at the iconic team [Watch]

War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role Full storyline- REVEALED; Read on NTI

War 2 Update: Jr NTR takes on Veerendra Raghunath role- Full storyline REVEALED; Read on

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here's what we know NTI

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to release their wedding documentary on OTT? Here’s what we know

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections anr

'First vote, then refreshments...' PM Modi urges Delhi voters to cast their votes for assembly elections

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon