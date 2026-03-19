Former ambassador Jawed Ashraf was conferred the Commandeur of the Legion d'honneur, France's third-highest honour. He is the eighth Indian to receive this distinction, which he described as a reflection of strong India-France bilateral ties.

Jawed Ashraf Conferred France's Legion of Honour

Former ambassador and chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Jawed Ashraf was conferred the rank of Commandeur, the third-highest distinction of France's prestigious Legion d'honneur on Wednesday. The insignia was presented by Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, in New Delhi, in the presence of India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

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Ashraf said being conferred the Commandeur of the Legion of Honour by France was a great honour, noting he is the eighth Indian to receive it. "It's certainly a great honour to be conferred with the insignia of the Commandeur of the Legion of Honour by the French Republic. It is particularly special because I'm the eighth Indian to receive this honour after JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, Professor Amartya Sen, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Satyajit Ray, Manna Dey, and painter SH Raza," he said.

He described the award as a reflection of France's esteem for diplomacy, its respect for India, and the progress in the strategic partnership under Prime Minister Modi and President Macron. "I see this as a reflection of the great esteem in which the French government and people of France hold this craft of diplomacy. The enormous value and importance that they attach to relations with India, the respect they have for the strategic partnership, and the tribute to the extraordinary progress that we have seen in the strategic partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron," Ashraf added.

The rank of Commandeur is one of the highest honours in the Legion d'honneur, France's premier national award, established to recognise outstanding service and contributions. Ashraf has held several senior diplomatic roles, serving as India's Ambassador to France, Singapore and America's division of MEA.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier, on March 11, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on the West Asia crisis. Jaishankar said in a post on X, "Appreciate the exchange of assessments today with FM Jean-Noël Barrot of France on the West Asia conflict. Look forward to continuing it in person."

India-France Year of Innovation 2026

In February, a high-level delegation of 23 French companies travelled to India last week as part of the official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, inaugurated jointly in Mumbai by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The launch ceremony, held at the Gateway of India, marked a new chapter in the bilateral strategic partnership. An Official Business Delegation of 23 innovative French companies visited India for the Launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and for the India AI Impact Summit & Expo.

This landmark initiative, announced during President Macron's fourth official visit to India, marked a major milestone, placing innovation - technological, industrial, social, environmental, cultural, and artistic at the heart of bilateral cooperation.

The Year of Innovation focuses on four priority pillars: Aerospace, Health, Well-being & Food, Sustainable Development & Energy Transition, and Cultural and Creative Industries.

A Week of Strategic Engagement for the French Delegation led by Business France, the Official Business French delegation, met with key public, private, and academic stakeholders accross Mumbai and New Delhi. The delegation's program included participation in the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation with high-level business meetings, sector-oriented workshops, and engagement opportunities designed to accelerate industrial partnerships, joint R&D, and technology collaboration between the two nations. (ANI)