An alert food delivery rider in Phitsanulok, Thailand, captured a man sexually assaulting a woman at a traffic light on his helmet camera. The rider's intervention and the subsequent viral video led to the swift arrest of the 36-year-old suspect, who was identified as a habitual offender.

A shocking yet heroic act of alertness by a food delivery rider in Phitsanulok, Thailand, has reportedly led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man who sexually assaulted a woman waiting at a red light. Since sexual assaults on women remain a concern, the rider's footage proved crucial.

In a video that went viral on social media, a food delivery rider’s helmet camera clearly captured a man approaching a woman and sexually assaulting her while she was waiting at the red light for the signal to turn green. The suspect was seen reaching the woman’s legs before she pulled away in shock.

The food delivery rider’s presence at the signal and his helmet camera made all the difference, as the suspect was trying to get away from the scene after targeting the woman at the traffic signal. The delivery rider's immediate intervention prevented the suspect from escaping unnoticed and provided crucial evidence for the police investigation.

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How The Incident Unfolded?

The shocking incident took place near Phitsanulok Technical College on July 20, Monday, when the food delivery rider, identified as Seksan Janmanee, was apparently suspicious of the man’s behavior while stopped at the traffic light, prompting him to keep his camera rolling to record what followed.

In the footage, the man was seen gradually approaching the woman, who was at the traffic signal, and suddenly making unwanted physical contact, which left her shaken and visibly distressed as she quickly moved away. Noticing the victim's immediate discomfort, the rider quickly intervened to confront the man, ensuring that the entire incident was caught on camera.

The suspect offered Seksan a wai, a gesture of apology, and tried to walk away, but he was not in a mood to let go of the man, continuing to film him and warning him of police consequences.

The entire incident was captured on the helmet camera of a food delivery rider, whose suspicion of the man's behavior prompted him to keep his camera rolling, ultimately capturing the entire confrontation and helping authorities track down the suspect.

Hadn’t camera footage been rolling due to his sharp intuition, the suspect might have easily slipped away into the crowd before anyone could intervene or secure evidence.

How Did Police Arrest the Suspect?

After recording the entire incident on his helmet camera, Seksan Janmanee uploaded it on Facebook, where it was revealed that the 36-year-old was a habitual offender who had previously targeted other women in the area, allowing local authorities to quickly coordinate, track him down, and arrest him near a railway line.

During the questioning, the suspect reportedly gave inconsistent statements, claiming he was merely confused. However, officers dismissed his excuses, proceeded with legal action, and held him in custody to face charges for his actions.

was subsequently booked for his offense as authorities emphasized that public safety and swift action against street harassment remain top priorities. In a similar incident, a Thai woman took to social media seeking help to identify a man who allegedly groped her while she was riding a motorcycle with her friend in Phuket.

The latest episode highlighted the ongoing vigilance required within communities to protect individuals from public harassment and ensure accountability.

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