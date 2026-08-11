External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Bimal N Patel on his election as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS). Patel will ensure continued Indian representation at the Hamburg-based judicial body.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Bimal N Patel and extended his felicitations on his recent election as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS). "Glad to meet Prof Dr Bimal N Patel today. Congratulated him on his recent election as a Judge of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea. Wished him the best for a successful tenure," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

India's Continued Representation at ITLOS

Patel secured his position through a vote among states parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and is scheduled to assume his responsibilities at the judicial body in September. His successful candidacy guarantees sustained Indian representation at ITLOS as Neeru Chadha completes her nine-year tenure in September, where she presently serves as Vice President.

Profile of Bimal N Patel

An eminent international jurist, Patel is currently a member of the UN's International Law Commission alongside his role as Vice Chancellor of the Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat. His administrative profile also includes a tenure on the National Security Advisory Board within the National Security Council Secretariat.

Diplomatic Significance and Tribunal's Role

Highlighting the diplomatic significance of the development, India's UN Mission noted on X that his "election takes forward India's enduring commitment to multilateralism and Law of the Sea".

The voting process was conducted during the thirty-sixth meeting of States Parties to the Law of the Sea Convention.

Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the 21-judge tribunal is tasked with adjudicating maritime disputes and interpreting global ocean law frameworks. (ANI)