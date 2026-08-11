US Ambassador Sergio Gor held meetings with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MP Milind Deora, focusing on India-US relations, trade, and investment. He also visited Kerala, meeting with CM VD Satheesan to discuss bilateral cooperation.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday held separate meetings with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, with discussions focusing on India-US relations, trade and investment. Gor shared updates on both meetings on his official X handle.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri." Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri. pic.twitter.com/xqCBBT4eLV — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 10, 2026

In a separate post on X, Gor said he had met Deora to exchange views on the India-US partnership, and discussions included opportunities to expand trade and investment between the two countries. Just met with MP @milinddeora to exchange views on U.S.-India partnership. Appreciated our productive discussion about opportunities to expand trade and investment between our countries. pic.twitter.com/FzAoHhjZ4f — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 10, 2026

He said, "Just met with MP @milinddeora to exchange views on US-India partnership. Appreciated our productive discussion about opportunities to expand trade and investment between our countries."

The meetings come as India and the United States continue to engage on strengthening their bilateral partnership, including economic ties and greater opportunities for trade and investment.

Ambassador's Visit to Kerala

Earlier on August 8, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor praised Keralam's famed backwaters during his maiden visit to the state, describing his experience as "absolutely incredible" and expressing his desire to return. He also apprised reporters about his meeting with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

Speaking to reporters here, Gor on Saturday said he had a memorable experience visiting the backwaters and encouraged people to visit the southern state. "I'm visiting this state for the first time. We had an absolutely incredible time visiting the backwaters here. It's a great place to visit. I highly encourage a lot of other people to (come) here and visit. We only got to spend one day here, but I look forward to coming back. Our morning started with a meeting with the Chief Minister. We had a very good meeting with the Chief Minister and a lot of areas where we can work together between India and the United States," Gor said.

Gor later posted on X that he had a "warm and insightful conversation" with the Kerala Chief Minister, adding that discussions focused on opportunities in higher education, technology and port infrastructure. "It was truly a pleasure to meet the Chief Minister of Kerala, V D Satheesan. We shared a warm and insightful conversation, exploring a range of promising opportunities together--especially in higher education, technology, and the development of port infrastructure," he said.

Keralam CM Satheesan and Gor also discussed expanding joint research, university partnerships and academic exchanges between US and Kerala institutions. "Strengthening Keralam-U.S. Cooperation: High-Level Meeting in Kochi met with HE Sergio Gor US Ambassador to India (USAmbIndia), alongside senior state officials in Kochi today to discuss strategic opportunities for bilateral growth. Key areas of focus included: Education & Innovation: Expanding joint research, university partnerships, and academic exchanges between U.S. and Keralam institutions," the Keralam CM posted on X. (ANI)