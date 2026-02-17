BJP MP Tejasvi Surya welcomed US Ambassador Sergio Gor to Bengaluru, hailing the city as the 'crown jewel' of the India-US partnership. Gor also met with military officials to discuss the growing India-US defense partnership and regional security.

US Ambassador Welcomed in Bengaluru

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday termed Bengaluru the "crown jewel" of the India-US partnership, as he welcomed US Ambassador Sergio Gor to the city. In a post on X, Surya said," Ambassador Sergio Gor brings uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy, and a true belief in India-US's limitless potential. A late-night Namma Auto ride is the real Bengaluru experience. Thank you for an inspiring conversation and for believing in our great shared future. Bengaluru is the crown jewel of the India - U.S. partnership." Ambassador Sergio Gor brings uncommon energy and dynamism to diplomacy, and a true belief in India-US’s limitless potential. A late-night Namma Auto ride is the real Bengaluru experience. Thank you for an inspiring conversation and for believing in our great shared future.… https://t.co/gHxO9KlbKx pic.twitter.com/iPxHybAYcV — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 16, 2026

Ambassador Gor, who arrived in Bengaluru on Monday, also shared his enthusiasm about the visit. In a post on X, he said, "Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru's energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host @Tejasvi_Surya." Just arrived in Bengaluru! From startups to street food, Bengaluru’s energy is unmatched! Thank you to my great host @Tejasvi_Surya pic.twitter.com/9PsRfvKeGI — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) February 16, 2026

Focus on Strengthening Defence Partnership

Earlier on Monday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and US-INDOPACOM Commander Adm. Samuel J. Paparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Army Commander, Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.

The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, the distinguished legacy, the execution of Operation Sindoor, and the Indian Army's pivotal role in nation-building and strengthening regional stability.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, appreciated the India-US defence partnership. In a post on X, Gor said, "A great visit with US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Paparo and Western Command, Indian Army. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-India defense partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar."

Moreover, on Sunday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor welcomed Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), underscoring efforts to expand the growing US-India defence partnership. In a post on X, Gor said, "Delighted to have @INDOPACOM Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in India to expand the U.S.-India defense partnership. Now is the time to strengthen vital cooperation between our two nations."(ANI)