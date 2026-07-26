Taiwan's Defence Ministry on Sunday detected 4 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 3 official ships near its territory. This follows a weekend of heightened activity, with 29 PLA aircraft reported on Saturday, 17 of which crossed the median line.

Recent Military Activity Around Taiwan

Taiwan on Sunday recorded 4 sorties by PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships around its territory, the Ministry of National Defence said. As per the Ministry of National Defence (MND), these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC +8).

It said on X, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded." 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/IdiWoxqPxI — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 26, 2026

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the MND said that it recorded 29 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. As per the MND, 17 out of 29 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ.

On Friday, the MND detected 8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around its territory.

China's Diplomatic Stance

On July 3, China said it hoped the US would handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications. Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

Historical Context of the Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India. China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)