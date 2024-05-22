Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Switzerland SHOCKER: Naked man kills woman jogger in Mannedorf's lakeside park, 19-year-old suspect arrested

    A woman jogger was killed by a naked man who was screaming and attacking people in a lakeside park in Switzerland, according to police on Wednesday.

    Switzerland SHOCKER: Naked man kills woman jogger in Mannedorf's lakeside park, 19-year-old suspect arrested
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    A woman jogger was killed by a naked man who was screaming and attacking people in a lakeside park in Switzerland, according to police on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Mannedorf on Lake Zurich, about 20 kilometers southeast of Zurich, Switzerland's largest city, the Zurich cantonal police reported. A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested.

    "On Tuesday evening a woman was attacked and fatally injured by a man in Mannedorf," police said, adding that the woman had been out jogging.

    "Shortly before 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), passers-by reported a man in Alma Park who was running around naked, screaming and physically attacking other people. The emergency services who quickly arrived on site found a seriously injured woman lying on the ground," the police added.

    "Despite immediate resuscitation, the woman died from her serious injuries. The suspected perpetrator, a 19-year-old Swiss, who was also found on site, was arrested by the police," it further stated.

    The victim's identity is currently under investigation, police said. Authorities are also looking into the background of the attack to determine if there was any prior connection between the perpetrator and the victim.

    Following police questioning, the arrested suspect will be referred to the public prosecutor for charges related to serious violent crime, the police said.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
