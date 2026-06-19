Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, has made a desperate appeal, calling the situation in Gaza 'catastrophic'. He urged the Indian government and international community for immediate intervention and medical support.

Palestinian Ambassador to India, Abdullah M Abu Shawesh, has issued a desperate appeal to the international community and the Indian government, describing the situation in Gaza as a "catastrophic" crisis that requires immediate intervention. Speaking with ANI, the envoy highlighted the "mass destruction" of Gaza's entire infrastructure, noting that the collapse of essential services, such as sewage systems, has led to the widespread transmission of diseases linked to poor hygiene.

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A 'Catastrophic' Crisis in Gaza

Emphasising the dire need for humanitarian assistance, the Ambassador stated that the time for international intervention has reached a critical juncture. "When it came to the situation in Palestine, it's a very catastrophic situation. We are talking about the mass destruction of Gaza. When it came to the call, the international community, our appeal is very clear. It's the exact time for the international community," he said.

The Ambassador pointed specifically to the collapse of essential services, including sewage systems, which he warned has triggered the widespread transmission of various diseases related to deteriorating hygiene conditions. "When we talk about a catastrophic situation in Gaza, we talk about the destruction of the entire infrastructure, sewage pipes and all of these steps and the spread of different types of diseases, which is related to the hygiene and other issues," he said.

He issued a direct appeal to the Indian government and the people of India, urging them to provide essential medical support that he described as a desperate necessity for the affected population. "It's the very exact time for the Indian government and for the Indian people to provide the necessary support, medical support that we are in desperate need," he added.

Envoy Hopes for India's 'Crucial Role' in War

Reflecting on India's role amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine, the envoy affirmed that India shares a "strong relationship" with both sides, expressing hopes of India playing a "crucial role" in the war. "When we talk about India and the bilateral relations with Israel and Palestine, India has a strong relationship with both sides. So if it is not India that can play this very sophisticated, very important role, who can play it? I trust that India will play a crucial role in the upcoming or on the day after the war," he said.

Appeal Delivered to Indian Leadership

He further said that he delivered his message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, calling for compliance with the already announced medical aid for the war-torn Gaza. "I already delivered the message, abiding by what he already announced regarding the medical project that India will provide to the developing country. I raised my voice with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and I'm sure that my appeal has reached a high level in India," he said.

India Reiterates Support for Two-State Solution

Last week, India reiterated its support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, called for a sustained ceasefire in Gaza, and announced that it will soon hand over USD 2.5 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as part of its annual contribution.

Speaking at the UN Security Council Open Debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Advancing Political Solutions in the Middle East: Mediation and Dialogue for Lasting Peace" on Wednesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said the situation in Gaza has grave humanitarian implications and requires urgent international attention. He reaffirmed India's support for "a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Israel within secure and recognised borders," describing it as the only path to achieving lasting peace and prosperity in the region. (ANI)