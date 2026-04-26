An armed man was apprehended by the Secret Service after charging a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents' dinner, prompting President Trump's evacuation. An agent was shot but remained unharmed due to a bulletproof vest. Trump later speculated he was the intended target of the attack.

The suspect in the White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting, according to US President Donald Trump on Sunday, was highly armed and had "charged a security checkpoint" with many weapons before being apprehended by the Secret Service. A day after he and other high-ranking US officials were evacuated from the annual dinner due to a gunshot incident outside the ballroom, Trump told reporters at the White House, "That was very unexpected, but incredibly acted upon by the Secret Service and law enforcement."

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“A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service,” Trump said.

Secret Service Agent Shot But Safe

Trump claimed that despite being shot at close range, a Secret Service agent was unharmed because to a bulletproof vest. According to Trump, "the vest did the job, and he was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun."

The armed individual opened fire on a Secret Service agent, according to an FBI official. Despite being struck in an area protected by protective gear, the agent remained unharmed.

Was Trump The Intended Target?

Asked whether he believed he was the intended target, Trump replied, “I guess.” He said investigators were still looking into the motive, adding that the attacker was “probably a lone shooter” but that authorities would “find out.”

Reflecting on the incident, Trump said that individuals who make a significant impact are often targeted, noting, “I studied assassinations… the people that make an impact, they’re the ones that they go after."

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after the suspect allegedly tried to breach security. All federal officials at the event, including Trump, were safe.

Notably, US President Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024 while addressing a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when multiple shots were fired. The then-Republican presidential candidate was grazed in the ear, while one bystander was killed and two others were injured before the gunman, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was fatally shot by a government sniper.