Activist Amjad Ayub Mirza appeals for UN intervention in PoJK, citing a worsening crisis. He alleges a violent crackdown by Pakistani forces on peaceful protesters in Rawalakot, resulting in civilian casualties and a climate of fear.

Political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, has appealed to the United Nations for urgent intervention amid what he described as a worsening humanitarian and political crisis in PoJK.

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Crackdown on Peaceful Protesters Alleged

In a video statement, Amjad Ayub Mirza raised alarm over reports of an alleged violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators in Rawalakot who were protesting for economic, social, and civil rights.

Citing information received from local sources, Amjad Ayub Mirza claimed that security operations involved personnel from the Pakistani Rangers, Punjab Police, and military units.

According to the activist, the operations resulted in civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries among unarmed protesters. He further alleged that live ammunition had been used against demonstrators, creating an atmosphere of fear and repression across the region.

"The people of PoJK have the right to peaceful assembly. They have the right to raise their voices without fear of bullets, intimidation, or repression," Amjad Ayub Mirza stated.

The activist criticised Pakistan's handling of the unrest, arguing that the large-scale deployment of security forces has heightened tensions rather than addressing public grievances. He stated that the reported actions raised serious concerns about the protection of civilians and adherence to fundamental human rights standards.

Amjad Ayub Mirza also highlighted allegations of arbitrary detentions, intimidation, and excessive use of force, urging the international community to independently verify the situation on the ground.

Call for UN Intervention and Independent Probe

In his appeal, he called on the United Nations to immediately dispatch an independent fact-finding mission to investigate the allegations, ensure protection for civilians, and facilitate access for international journalists, humanitarian observers, and human rights organisations.

He also urged diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation and encourage dialogue between authorities and protesters.

Amjad Ayub Mirza said the consequences could be severe if the reports emerging from the region proved accurate.

"The world must not remain silent while civilians plead for protection," he stated. (ANI)