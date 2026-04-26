Gunshots interrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, causing chaos and a swift evacuation of US President Donald Trump. The Secret Service surrounded the president, who was unharmed, and later apprehended the shooter. The incident, captured in viral videos, showed terrified guests and a heavy police response.

US President Donald Trump seemed taken aback, shock was imprinted on First Lady Melania Trump's face and CBS News' White House correspondent Weija Wang jumped in her seat as gunshots were heard during the White House correspondents' dinner in Washington on Saturday night. Trump's security detail surrounded him from every angle, and others seated at the main table dove for shelter. They were swiftly transported to safety. According to reports, neither Trump nor his deputy, JD Vance, were hurt.

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In a Truth Social post, Trump called it "quite an evening", while crediting the Secret Service and law enforcement for a "fantastic job". He added that the shooter has been apprehended and that "the show must go on".

As Secret Service personnel raced into the Washington Hilton dinner hall and started evacuations, guests huddled under their tables.Chaos broke out outside the venue as terrified individuals fled to safety while police cars blasted sirens.

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Trump's address was anticipated by hundreds of well-known journalists, celebrities, and national leaders at the annual dinner. In addition to Trump and Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth were there.