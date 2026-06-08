Iran's Foreign Ministry blames Washington for the worsening West Asia situation, stating recent escalations with Israel intensify 'suspicions' and harm diplomacy. Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Iran is ready to protect its national interests.

Tehran [Iran], June 8 (ANI): Iran on Monday came down heavily on Washington for the rapidly worsening situation in West Asia and the Gulf region--stating that the recent developments have further intensified "suspicions" and will worsen the leads being made in the diplomatic way being charted, ISNA reported.

According to ISNA, the remarks were made by Esmail Baghaei, Spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his weekly press conference. While speaking about the latest developments in West Asia and the confrontation between Iran and Israel, Baghaei told the media that the events of the past 24 hours will fuel the chaotic situation in the diplomatic process. He added, "These events are intensifying suspicions. We were already exchanging messages with the United States in an atmosphere of very intense suspicion."

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US Policy, Israeli Actions 'Causing Confusion'

Baghaei warned against separating the actions of Israel on the ground and American policies, noting that these have caused confusion in the diplomatic process. According to ISNA, he said, "The actions of the Zionist regime in the region cannot be separated from American policies. Contradictions, contradictory behaviours, and confusing declarations, whether intentional or not, had caused enough confusion in the diplomatic process."

'Iran Ready to Face Any Situation'

When asked how far Iran would go in the wake of the escalations in the region, Baghaei assured that Tehran stands ready to face any situation and protect the country's national and security interests. "We will definitely take action wherever necessary and wherever our national interests require, and wherever our national security deems it necessary. We cannot allow the Zionist regime or the United States to exploit the current situation to repeat and expand their aggressions, and to simply make a general statement that "we adhere to the ceasefire"; a ceasefire that they are continuously and repeatedly violating every day. The armed forces, the diplomatic apparatus, and all elements of Iran are ready to face any situation to protect the country's security and national interests", ISNA reported.

Spokesperson Alleges US-Israel Collusion

He also slammed Israel for sabotaging the diplomatic process. Baghaei reiterated the collusion between the US and Israel and told the media, "No one in our region believes that an action by the Zionist regime would be taken without prior coordination and cooperation from the United States."

He further commented, "The US State Department clearly stated during the 40-day war that the reason for this country's imposition of war on Iran was its support for the Zionist regime, and now, despite the claims of American officials, we know that CENTCOM cooperates and coordinates with the Zionist regime in the areas of defence and offence."

Fragile Truce Shatters Amid Major Escalations

His remarks come amid major military escalations over the last 24 hours, which have seen multi-city kinetic engagements, airstrikes on strategic installations, and heavy projectile salvos across the region. Marking a sharp escalation in West Asia, Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday, their war's 100th day, putting its already fragile truce in serious jeopardy and threatening to reignite all-out regional war.

Compounding the maritime security matrix across regional choke points, the Iran-backed Houthis announced they were banning Israeli shipping on the Red Sea, a key shipping lane, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Timeline of a Truce Breakdown

The latest round of kinetic actions, including one on an Iranian petrochemical complex and what Iran's Revolutionary Guard said was the targeting of two Israeli bases, came hours after President Trump reportedly called on Israel to refrain from retaliating against Tehran's missiles. The foundational breakdown of the cross-border truce infrastructure escalated after Israel launched airstrikes at Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, which led to Iran retaliating with its own strike on Israel, then to Monday's attacks and counterattacks.

This sudden re-eruption of hostilities has cast a foreboding shadow over diplomatic efforts to permanently end the war, which originally commenced on February 28. The kinetic escalation severely threatens to derail US President Donald Trump's last-ditch efforts to establish an off-ramp by negotiating a comprehensive nuclear deal with Tehran. (ANI)