An image circulating widely on social media purportedly shows the suspected shooter involved in the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner scare. The image began spreading shortly after reports emerged of a shooting incident outside the Washington Hilton.

The first image of the man who reportedly opened fire at a hotel where US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner has emerged. In the image, a guy is pinned to the ground while armed security guards watch over him. The suspect's lower body is covered with newspapers, and he is seen without a shirt.

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The claims, however, remain unverified, with authorities yet to confirm the authenticity or the identity of the individual depicted. Following the incident, security personnel blocked off the area and started sweeping operations, encircling the Washington venue with police cars and ambulances.

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While users online claim that the photograph shows the 30-year-old assailant neutralised, no law enforcement agency has confirmed whether the suspect in custody matches the person seen in the viral visuals.

Donald Trump's Post After Shooting

Trump said on Truth Social that the "shooter had been apprehended," about an hour after the evacuation, when law enforcement was still evaluating the situation.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job," the leader added. Shortly afterwards, he posted, "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition."

According to an unidentified FBI officer who was quoted by Reuters, the man had a shotgun and had shot a Secret Service agent. According to the official, the agent was struck in an area covered by protective gear but managed to leave unscathed.