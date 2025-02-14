Saudi Arabia bans wooden-handled knives in kitchen facilities; Here's why

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities has proposed new regulations for central kitchens, banning wooden cutting boards and knives with wooden handles for meat, poultry, and fish preparation.

Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:24 PM IST

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Municipalities has proposed regulations banning central kitchens that cater to restaurants and households from using wooden cutting boards or knives with wooden handles for preparing meat, poultry, and fish. The guidelines mandate the replacement of these tools with cutting boards and knives featuring handles made from food-safe materials like plastic, ensuring better hygiene and easier cleaning.

The draft regulations also require a designated, approved area exclusively for food preparation. This space must be restricted to food handling and kept visible to service recipients. According to the Saudi newspaper Okaz, transparency can be ensured by using glass partitions, along with the option of cameras and screens for monitoring.

Additionally, central kitchens must have a separate section for handling raw food. The layout should be designed to facilitate a unidirectional workflow—from receiving and storing ingredients to preparation, cooking, packaging, and distribution—to minimize the risk of contamination.

The draft also bans the reuse of food that has already been served or sold. It mandates that restaurants and central kitchens partner with licensed food preservation organizations to redistribute surplus food, reducing waste.

Saudi Arabia has recently reinforced its food safety regulations. Under a new proposal, food establishments found allowing cats or dogs inside their premises could face a fine of SR 2,000 as part of stricter penalties for violations.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has proposed a fine of up to SR50,000 for any business or facility operating in the food sector without a valid municipal license. In cases of repeated violations, the penalty will be doubled.

