When will the world end? Sir Issac Newton's 1704 letter predicts which year; see historic document

Sir Isaac Newton predicted the world would end in a letter he wrote 300 years back. He believed this year would mark the second coming of Christ and a new era of peace, not the literal end of the world.

Sir Isaac Newton, the brilliant mind behind the laws of motion and gravity, predicted that the world would end in 2060. This prediction was based on his interpretation of biblical prophecies, particularly the Battle of Armageddon, which he believed would mark the beginning of a new era of peace.

In a letter slip written 300 years back, Isaac Newton, a devout Christian, used mathematical calculations to arrive at the year 2060. He employed the "day-for-a-year principle," a method used to interpret biblical prophecies, where the word "day" symbolizes a year. By applying this principle to the Book of Daniel and Revelations, Newton calculated that the current era would end in 2060.

"So then the time times & half a time are 42 months or 1260 days or three years & an half, recconing twelve months to a yeare & 30 days to a month as was done in the Calendar of the primitive year," reads the letter.

"And the days of short lived Beasts being put for the years of lived [sic] kingdoms, the period of 1260 days, if dated from the complete conquest of the three kings A.C. 800, will end A.C. 2060. It may end later, but I see no reason for its ending sooner," it added.

However, Newton's prediction did not imply the end of the world. Instead, he believed that the Battle of Armageddon would usher in the second coming of Christ, marking the beginning of a new era of peace. Newton also believed that corrupt branches of Christianity would fall, and the true Gospel would be preached openly. He said that before Christ's second coming, Jews would return to Israel and build a temple.

Stephen D. Snobelen, a professor of history of science and technology at the University of King's College in Halifax, said that Newton's prediction is nothing but a simple calculation that could be done by a child.

Snobelen also said that Newton was not a 'scientist' like in the modern times but a 'natural philosopher.'

Newton's interest in biblical prophecies was not unusual for his time. As a natural philosopher, he sought to discover God's truth in both nature and scripture. His prediction, though intriguing, was not meant to be taken as a certainty. Newton himself was wary of prophetic date-setting and questioned his own prediction, stating that the end might come later.

