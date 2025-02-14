Deadly IED explosion in Pakistan's Balochistan claims nine lives, seven critically injured

An IED explosion in Balochistan's Harnai region killed nine coal miners and critically injured seven others.

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 14 (ANI): A devastating explosion in Balochistan's Harnai region on Friday claimed the lives of at least nine labourers and left seven others critically injured, The Express Tribune reported on Friday.



The blast occurred when a bomb planted on the road detonated near a vehicle carrying coal miners.

According to authorities, the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted beside the road. The labourers were mostly from Swat and Shangla districts and were on their way to work when the blast occurred.

Deputy Commissioner Harnai confirmed the death toll and injury count, while law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence.

The Balochistan government condemned the attack, with provincial spokesperson Shahid Rand stating that an investigation had been launched. He confirmed that evidence was being gathered, and initial findings suggested the explosive material had been placed beside the road, The Express Tribune reported.

Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, also denounced the bombing, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

This tragic incident comes on the heels of another fatal coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel last week, which claimed the lives of two workers from Shangla district.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the death of the miners and condemned the attack.

"Those ruthless elements responsible for harming the lives and property of innocent and unarmed citizens will have to pay a very heavy price," said the prime minister, affirming that efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country are actively underway, Xinhua reported.

Last week, another fatal accident in a coal mine in Darra Adam Khel claimed the lives of two workers from Shangla. Both victims, Rehman Ali and Sarbali Khan, hailed from the Dherai and Puran areas of Shangla district, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

