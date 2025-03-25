user
user

CorMedix Stock Loses Almost A Third Of Its Market Cap After Downbeat H1 Revenue Outlook – But Retail Shrugs It Off

The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share compared with a loss of $0.26 per share in the corresponding period of 2023, owing to the launch of its lead product, DefenCath.

CorMedix Stock Loses Almost A Third Of Its Market Cap After Downbeat H1 Revenue Outlook – But Retail Shrugs It Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

CorMedix (CRMD), on Tuesday, lost nearly a third of its market capitalization after the company’s first-half 2025 outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates.

The company reported quarterly net revenue of $31.21 million, above an analyst estimate of $28.35 million, according to FinChat data.  

The three months through the end of December also marked the company’s first profitable commercial quarter.

The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share compared with a loss of $0.26 per share in the corresponding period of 2023, driven by the launch of its lead product, DefenCath.

DefenCath reduces the occurrence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis through a central venous catheter.

It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in late 2023 and launched by the company in inpatient settings in April and in outpatient settings in July.

The company's operating expenses in the fourth quarter rose by about 9% to $17.1 million, mostly due to the hiring of new personnel, including a sales force through 2024, and support for the commercial launch of DefenCath.

Research and development expenses, however, dropped by about 26%.

The company said it has enough resources to fund its operations for at least twelve months. As of the end of 2024, it had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $51.7 million.

The company now expects net revenue to range from $50 to $60 million for the first half of 2025, below an analyst estimate of $63.53 million, per FinChat data.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the stock rose to ‘extremely bullish’ (86/100) from the ‘bullish’ territory, while message volume increased to ‘extremely high’ over the past 24 hours.

CRMD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:10 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits CRMD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:10 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits


A Stocktwits user highlighted that they had purchased the shares.

Another user expressed optimism that the share price would rise back to $10.

CRMD stock is down over 10% this year but has gained over 70% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

American Water Stock Heads For Sixth Straight Day Of Losses Despite CEO Unveiling $40B Upgrade Plan – Retail Remains Bullish

American Water Stock Heads For Sixth Straight Day Of Losses Despite CEO Unveiling $40B Upgrade Plan – Retail Remains Bullish

Merck Enters $2B License Agreement With China-Based Hengrui Pharma For Heart Disease Drug: Retail’s Unswayed

Merck Enters $2B License Agreement With China-Based Hengrui Pharma For Heart Disease Drug: Retail’s Unswayed

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

United Airlines Breaks Ground On New $177M Facility, Opens New Technical Operations Training Center — But Retail Stays Bearish

United Airlines Breaks Ground On New $177M Facility, Opens New Technical Operations Training Center — But Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Stories

American Water Stock Heads For Sixth Straight Day Of Losses Despite CEO Unveiling $40B Upgrade Plan – Retail Remains Bullish

American Water Stock Heads For Sixth Straight Day Of Losses Despite CEO Unveiling $40B Upgrade Plan – Retail Remains Bullish

Merck Enters $2B License Agreement With China-Based Hengrui Pharma For Heart Disease Drug: Retail’s Unswayed

Merck Enters $2B License Agreement With China-Based Hengrui Pharma For Heart Disease Drug: Retail’s Unswayed

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers snt

Sunil Chhetri misses header as India held to goalless draw by Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Affirm Holdings Deepens Agreement With JP Morgan Payments — Retail Sentiment Dips But Stays Bullish

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Dogecoin Surges After House of Doge Buys 10M Tokens For Strategic Reserve – Retail Sentiment Split Despite Bitcoin Outperformance

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon