Five people, including two teenage suspects, died in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. The armed teens killed three men outside the mosque before reportedly taking their own lives.

A deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest mosque in the region, left five people dead on Monday, including two teenage suspects, prompting US authorities to launch a hate crime investigation. The attack unfolded shortly before midday prayers and sent shockwaves through the local Muslim community.

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According to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, two armed teenage suspects opened fire outside the mosque complex, killing three adult men, including a security guard who officials described as “heroic” for helping prevent further casualties. The teenage suspects were later found dead inside a vehicle a few blocks away from the mosque, reportedly from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, taking the total death toll to five.

The shooting occurred at the Islamic Center of San Diego during Dhul Hijjah, one of the holiest periods in the Islamic calendar. Authorities confirmed that children attending classes at the mosque school were safely evacuated and no minors inside the complex were injured during the attack.

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Investigators said the FBI is assisting local police in determining whether anti-Muslim hatred motivated the attack. Reports suggested anti-Islamic writings were discovered on weapons and inside the suspects’ vehicle. One suspect’s mother had reportedly contacted authorities earlier, warning that her son was missing, suicidal and had access to firearms.

Police sealed off the area within minutes as SWAT teams and emergency responders rushed to the scene following reports of an active shooter. Authorities later confirmed there was no continuing threat to the public.

The incident triggered widespread outrage online, with social media users condemning the violence and expressing solidarity with the Muslim community. One widely shared reaction read, “No one should fear for their life while praying,” while another described the attack as “a horrifying act of hate.”

US authorities continue to investigate the motive behind the attack as community leaders call for stronger protection for places of worship across the country.

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