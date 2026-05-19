Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Hanoi, paying homage to Ho Chi Minh on his 136th birth anniversary. The visit is part of a two-nation tour to strengthen India's defence and strategic ties with Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid homage to the founding father of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary. Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the mausoleum during his official visit to Vietnam aimed at strengthening bilateral defence and strategic ties between the two countries. The defence minister was received by the Commander of the 969th Regiment before the wreath-laying ceremony at the mausoleum complex.

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In a post on social media platform X, Rajnath Singh said, "His vision, leadership and enduring commitment to national liberation and global solidarity continue to inspire generations. India-Vietnam friendship remains rooted in shared values and mutual respect."

Paid homage to the founding father of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh, at Mausoleum on his 136th birth anniversary. His vision, leadership and enduring commitment to national liberation and global solidarity continue to inspire generations. India-Vietnam friendship remains… pic.twitter.com/fsOJYmy3q4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2026

Strengthening India-Vietnam Defence Ties

The defence minister is in Vietnam for bilateral meetings and discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation and regional security engagement between India and Vietnam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Hanoi on Monday, kicking off the Vietnam leg of his two-nation tour aimed at deepening India's strategic and defence partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was received at the airport by the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), the Ambassador of India to Vietnam, and the Defence Attache at the Indian Embassy in Hanoi. Senior officials from Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence and members of the Indian Embassy were also present on the occasion.

The visit comes shortly after the state visit of To Lam to New Delhi, signalling growing momentum in bilateral defence ties between the two countries. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system is expected to figure prominently in the talks, with both sides likely to review progress on a potential supply agreement that has been under discussion for some time.

During his stay, Rajnath Singh is scheduled to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, with discussions expected to cover a broad range of defence and security cooperation issues. Defence cooperation, military exchanges, defence manufacturing and regional security are expected to remain key focus areas during the visit.

Two-Nation Tour: Next Stop South Korea

Vietnam is the first leg of Rajnath Singh's two-nation tour. He will subsequently travel to the Republic of Korea for the second leg of the visit, where defence manufacturing, military industry collaboration and technology cooperation are expected to dominate the agenda.

In South Korea, Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with the Minister of National Defence Ahn Gyu-back. The Ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest.

He will also meet Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Lee, Yong-cheol and chair the India-Korea business roundtable, according to the release.

A joint inauguration of the Indian War Memorial with Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Kwon Oh-eul has been planned on May 21. (ANI)