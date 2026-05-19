Following talks between PM Narendra Modi and Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo, India and Norway have upgraded their bilateral ties to a 'green strategic partnership,' enhancing cooperation in clean energy and sustainable growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and Norway have elevated their bilateral ties to a "green strategic partnership" following talks with the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, in Oslo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, PM Modi emphasised the discussions as "fruitful conversations" and highlighted cooperation in clean and sustainable sectors as a major outcome of the meeting.

"One of the most important highlights was the upgrading of our bilateral partnership to a green strategic partnership, which will strengthen cooperation within clean energy, sustainable growth, the blue economy and green shipping, as well as several other areas," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that both sides also explored ways to deepen collaboration in "innovation, research, education, health services and skills development".

PM Modi further welcomed Norway's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, saying, "It is gratifying to see Norway join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative."

Strategic Partnership Deepens with 12 New Pacts

On Monday, India and Norway marked a significant upgrade in bilateral ties with the signing of 12 agreements and initiatives during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the Nordic country, signalling a broad expansion of cooperation across climate, technology, maritime, and scientific domains.

The visit marked a major upgrade in India-Norway relations, with both sides agreeing to elevate the partnership to a Green Strategic Partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable development, clean energy transition, and green industrial growth. A Joint Statement was adopted in this regard, focusing on climate action, circular economy initiatives, and leveraging Norwegian technological expertise alongside India's scale and manufacturing strengths, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Maritime, Space, and Digital Cooperation Expanded

Among the major outcomes, Norway formally joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, strengthening cooperation on maritime security and reaffirming support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

India will also participate in Nor-Shipping 2027 with a dedicated India Pavilion, aimed at expanding cooperation in the blue economy, including shipbuilding, green shipping technologies, and modern port infrastructure.

In the domain of space cooperation, both countries signed an agreement on the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, enabling enhanced institutional collaboration between space agencies and encouraging greater investment in the sector.

A key highlight of the visit was the launch of the India-Norway Digital Development Partnership, which will promote cooperation on digital public infrastructure, digital public goods, and open digital ecosystems. The partnership is expected to support India's Digital India mission and facilitate DPI-led transformation in Global South countries in collaboration with Norway.

These came as part of Prime Minister Modi's five-nation tour, which also included the Nordic country. PM Modi is in Norway in the fourth leg of his five-nation visit. He reached Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden. (ANI)