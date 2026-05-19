MEA Secretary Sibi George defended India's human rights record after a disruption in Norway, stating India is 1/6th of the world's population but not its problems. He cited India's constitution, women's rights, and vibrant media ecosystem.

India reiterated its firm stance on human rights protection, maintaining its belief in democracy and the country's constitution after a Norwegian newspaper commentator's controversial disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's press statement with Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre.

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India Defends Human Rights, Democracy Record

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George reminded the West that despite India having one-sixth of the total population of the world, the country does not contribute to one-sixth of the problems of the world.

Addressing a press briefing, Sibi George said, "We hear a lot of people asking why this, why that, but let me tell you this. We are one sixth of the total population of the world, but not one sixth of the problems of the world. We have a constitution which guarantees the fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important. Sibi George reminded us that India gave equal rights to women from the first day of independence, unlike many other countries, displaying its firm belief in equality and human rights. "In 1947 we gave the freedom to vote to our women. We got the freedom together and got the right to vote from day one. I know many countries where voting rights for women came after several decades. We believe in equality; We believe in human rights. If anyone whose rights are violated, they have the right to go to court. We are proud to be a democracy." he said.

On Misinformation From 'Ignorant NGOs'

Sibi George said that people don't understand the extensive reach of India's media ecosystem and make statements after reading some reports published by "ignorant NGOs".

"You know how many stories are up here. We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in the English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding. They read, you know, one or two news reports published by some godforsaken, ignorant NGOs and then come and ask questions," he said.

This came in response to a post on X by a Norwegian newspaper commentator who said PM Modi did not take her question. She also talked about India and Norway's ranking in World Press Freedom Index. (ANI)