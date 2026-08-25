On an AirAsia flight from Malaysia to China, a woman soiled her own seat. This left passengers struggling with a terrible smell for nearly 40 minutes before the plane could land. The cabin crew tried their best to clean up, but the stench just wouldn't go away until the flight was over.

Passengers on an AirAsia flight had a nightmare experience when a woman soiled her seat mid-air. For about 40 minutes, everyone on board had to put up with a horrible smell. The incident happened on a flight from Malaysia to China after a woman reportedly relieved herself in her seat.

The Smell Started at 2 AM

This bizarre story quickly gained attention on social media. According to reports from VN Express International and AsiaOne, the incident took place on flight AK1516. The flight left Kota Kinabalu at 10:30 pm on August 18 and was headed to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, arriving around 3 am the next day. The woman, said to be around 40 years old, was travelling with two children and was seated between them.

Viral Video: Swiggy Agent’s Surprise For Mom Has Internet In Tears!

Passengers Woke Up to the Stench

"It was just before 2 am, and we were all asleep," a passenger named Zhao said, according to reports. An unusual, strong smell suddenly filled the cabin and woke everyone up. The woman had gone to the toilet, and at first, other passengers thought she had just gone to vomit. But soon, the smell spread to the aisle as well. When fellow passengers asked her what was wrong, she simply said she wasn't feeling well.

Viral Video: Woman Says She Feels Safe On Mumbai Bus At 10 PM! (WATCH)

Crew Scrambled to Clean Up

After receiving complaints about the unbearable smell, the cabin crew jumped into action. They used towels, tissues, and gloves to clean the seat and the aisle. They even sprayed air freshener to control the odour. However, passengers said the smell lingered in the cabin until the plane landed. They also added that the air conditioning adjustments during the landing process made it even harder to manage the situation. The airline confirmed that they had alerted the ground staff before touching down. The aircraft was immediately cleaned and disinfected after landing.