External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has conveyed warm National Day greetings to Cambodia, celebrating the historic ties between both nations while highlighting the success of the recent CINBAX-II 2026 joint military exercise held in the country.

S Jaishankar Extends Greetings to Cambodia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended National Day greetings to Cambodia, highlighting the strong civilisational linkages shared by the two countries. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Greetings to DPM & FM Prak Sokhonn, the Government and people of Cambodia on their National Day. Value our strong bonds built on shared civilizational linkages.”

CINBAX-II 2026 Defence Cooperation

Jaishankar also highlighted the successful completion of the second edition of the Cambodia-India Bilateral Army Exercise (CINBAX-II) 2026, held in Cambodia from May 4 to 17. The 14-day joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Royal Cambodian Army was conducted at the Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre in Kampong Speu Province.

Exercise Scope and Objectives

The exercise focused on joint planning and execution of tactical operations in a sub-conventional environment under the framework of Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate. It involved company-level joint training in a semi-urban setting. The Indian Army contingent comprised 120 personnel, primarily from a battalion of the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, while the Cambodian contingent included 160 personnel from the Royal Cambodian Army.

Training and Interoperability

Training activities covered Command Post and Field Training Exercises, sniper training, mortar drills, tactical drone employment, combat first aid, urban operations, multi-domain operations and disaster relief. The exercise aimed to enhance interoperability through the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures, while providing both contingents an opportunity to share operational experiences and best practices.

The closing ceremony was held at the training centre following the successful completion of the exercise. Both contingents demonstrated professionalism and operational coordination during the comprehensive validation exercise. CINBAX-II 2026 further strengthened defence cooperation between India and Cambodia, enhanced mutual understanding and reinforced the growing partnership between the two countries in addressing evolving regional and global security challenges. (ANI)