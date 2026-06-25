MEA Secretary Sibi George praised Slovenia's support in India's fight against terrorism, specifically thanking them for condemning the April 2025 Pahalgam attack. He highlighted the strong bilateral ties during Slovenia's National Day celebrations.

India has lauded Slovenia's support in the fight against terrorism, with Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George thanking the European nation for condemning the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and backing India's efforts against global and cross-border terrorism.

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'Warm and Friendly' Bilateral Relations

Addressing Slovenia's National Day celebrations at the Slovenian Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday, George said, "India and Slovenia enjoy warm and friendly relations based on mutual respect, shared democratic values and common commitment to multilateralism. Our bilateral relations have been strengthened by regular high-level exchanges."

Highlighting the growth in bilateral ties, he said, "The historic state visit of the Honourable President of India to Slovenia [Ram Nath Kovind] in 2019 and the visit of the External Affairs Minister in 2021 [S Jaishankar] have contributed immensely in building our relationship."

Joint Resolve Against Terrorism

Emphasising the shared commitment to combating terrorism, the MEA official said, "India and Slovenia also share the common resolve in the fight against terrorism. We deeply appreciate Slovenia's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in India in April 2025 and its resolute stand on opposition to terrorism in any and every form."

Reiterating India's position on terrorism, he said, "India has zero tolerance towards terrorism. That message was made clear and loud in Operation Sindoor."

Thanking Slovenia for its support, George added, "We thank our friends in Slovenia for their support in our fight against global terrorism and cross-border terrorism."

India-Slovenia Partnership Reaffirmed

On Wednesday, Sibi George attended the National Day celebrations of Slovenia at its embassy in Delhi and reaffirmed the commitment to longstanding India- Slovenia partnership.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson of the MEA, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Slovenia. He reaffirmed the commitment to longstanding India-Slovenia partnership and further strengthening cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. He also appreciated Slovenia's steadfast support to India in the fight against cross border terrorism." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2069804127383704020

Slovenian Ambassador Hails Growing Friendship

Ambassador of Slovenia, Tomaz Mencin, said that India and Slovenia enjoy warm and cordial relations marked by regular political dialogue.

"Over the past three and a half decades, Slovenia has established itself as a stable democracy, a successful member of the European Union and NATO, and a trusted partner in the international community. These achievements are a source of pride, but also remind us that the future requires continuous adaptation, innovation, and investment in knowledge, creativity, and sustainable development," he said.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we also reflect on the strong and steadily growing friendship between Slovenia and India. Our two countries enjoy warm and cordial relations marked by regular political dialogue, mutual respect, and expanding cooperation across many fields. The approaching 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Slovenia and India provides an excellent opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to further strengthening the partnership," he added. (ANI)