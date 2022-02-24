Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

V Muraleedharan stated that he spoke with some students in Ukraine. He said that students in southern Ukraine had informed him that they were receiving food, water, and electricity. He urged students and parents not to panic and ensured that the government would rescue them.

As Russia invaded Ukraine, the Indian Embassy issued its third advisory on guidelines for Indians. In the latest advisory, the embassy said, "We are aware that some areas are hearing air raid sirens or bomb warnings. If you find yourself in such a situation, Google Maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are in underground metros." It also asked the students and Indian nationals not to leave home unless necessary and should carry the documents all the time.

The Indian embassy has issued an advisory to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine, assuring them that the embassy is working on alternative arrangements because Ukrainian airspace has been closed and all special flights have been cancelled. The embassy is making the necessary arrangements to relocate Indian nationals.

The Indian embassy has urged Indian nationals to stay up to date by visiting their official website and following them on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The embassy has also provided a list of phone numbers to get more information.

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, stated that he spoke with some students in Ukraine. He said that students in southern Ukraine had informed him that they were receiving food, water, and electricity. He urged students and parents not to panic and ensured that the government would rescue them.

Over 18,000 Indian students and nationals are currently residing in various parts of Ukraine, and authorities are working to relocate the students as soon as possible, given the sensitive situation in the country. An Air India evacuation flight took off at 7:30 am but was forced to return after Ukraine closed its airspace to commercial flights.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this morning in an early televised address to his country that Russia would launch military operations against Ukraine. Since then, Moscow claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian military airbases and air defence systems. Missiles have been launched against major Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv. Russia's ground forces entered Ukraine from various directions, and explosions were heard in cities along the coast.

Also Read | NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

Also Read | Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

Also Read | India's Ukraine war response: 24x7 control room, helplines, advisories and more