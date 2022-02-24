  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: India issues latest advisory, releases list of nearby bomb shelters

    V Muraleedharan stated that he spoke with some students in Ukraine. He said that students in southern Ukraine had informed him that they were receiving food, water, and electricity. He urged students and parents not to panic and ensured that the government would rescue them.

    Russia Ukraine war India issues latest advisory releases list of nearby bomb shelters gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As Russia invaded Ukraine, the Indian Embassy issued its third advisory on guidelines for Indians. In the latest advisory, the embassy said, "We are aware that some areas are hearing air raid sirens or bomb warnings. If you find yourself in such a situation, Google Maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are in underground metros." It also asked the students and Indian nationals not to leave home unless necessary and should carry the documents all the time.

    The Indian embassy has issued an advisory to Indian students and nationals in Ukraine, assuring them that the embassy is working on alternative arrangements because Ukrainian airspace has been closed and all special flights have been cancelled. The embassy is making the necessary arrangements to relocate Indian nationals.

    The Indian embassy has urged Indian nationals to stay up to date by visiting their official website and following them on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The embassy has also provided a list of phone numbers to get more information.

    V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, stated that he spoke with some students in Ukraine. He said that students in southern Ukraine had informed him that they were receiving food, water, and electricity. He urged students and parents not to panic and ensured that the government would rescue them.

    Over 18,000 Indian students and nationals are currently residing in various parts of Ukraine, and authorities are working to relocate the students as soon as possible, given the sensitive situation in the country. An Air India evacuation flight took off at 7:30 am but was forced to return after Ukraine closed its airspace to commercial flights.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this morning in an early televised address to his country that Russia would launch military operations against Ukraine. Since then, Moscow claimed to have destroyed Ukrainian military airbases and air defence systems. Missiles have been launched against major Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv. Russia's ground forces entered Ukraine from various directions, and explosions were heard in cities along the coast.

    Also Read | NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

     

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

    Also Read | Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Also Read | India's Ukraine war response: 24x7 control room, helplines, advisories and more

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 6:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Russia Official Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    Kremlin's Take: Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    NATO confirms Will not go into Ukraine ramps up defences gcw

    NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

    Several people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles-dnm

    18 people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country gcw

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country

    Russia Ukraine war Here is a firepower comparison gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

    Recent Stories

    football Will Russia host Champions League final UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Will Russia host Champions League final? UEFA to meet on Friday amid Ukraine crisis

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar-dnm

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar

    Russia Official Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    Kremlin's Take: Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    NATO confirms Will not go into Ukraine ramps up defences gcw

    NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon