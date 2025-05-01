Image Credit : Getty

As India continues to assess its course of action to respond to the devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, Pakistan's leadership has adopted a distinctly contradictory posture — mixing inflammatory threats with diplomatic overtures, and desperate propaganda with thinly-veiled pleas for global intervention.

This confused messaging is backed by questionable propaganda visuals and inconsistent diplomatic statements. Deep fissures and growing insecurity within Pakistan’s strategic establishment are out in the public domain for all to see.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan’s domestic media and social media ecosystem went into overdrive, projecting an image of military robustness intended primarily for internal consumption.

This orchestrated campaign, however, has been marred by severe miscalculations.