Mike Waltz, the national security advisor in Donald Trump administration, is set to resign from his position, according to a report by AFP citing US media sources.

Waltz had taken the responsibility for Signal chat leak and is the first senior official to exit in the president’s second term. His resignation follows a mounting scandal over a private Signal group chat in which top officials discussed potential military strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Waltz created the encrypted chat to coordinate strike plans, but mistakenly included journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of The Atlantic. The mishap exposed sensitive details—such as strike timing and weapons systems—to a non-governmental party, sparking bipartisan criticism and national security concerns.

Though Trump’s team insisted no classified information was shared and initially downplayed the breach, the resignation signals deeper fallout. It comes just as Trump marks his first 100 days back in office, casting a shadow over what the White House hoped would be a week of celebration and momentum.

Waltz’s departure raises questions about operational discipline within Trump’s leadership circle and could prompt further scrutiny of how sensitive military decisions are being communicated and handled.

The leak triggered widespread bipartisan backlash and raised serious concerns about operational security at the highest levels of government. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was also part of the chat, has faced growing calls for resignation.

Despite the controversy, former President Donald Trump has stood by Waltz. In a March interview with NBC News, Trump said, “Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man.”

Waltz’s resignation marks one of the most high-profile exits from Trump’s post-presidency national security circle and underscores the fallout from mishandling of classified military planning.

The development marks a significant shake-up in Donald Trump’s national security team.

Waltz, a retired Army Green Beret with extensive military experience and strategic policy expertise, has long positioned himself as a staunch critic of China's actions and an advocate for increased US military readiness, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.