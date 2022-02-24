  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that it stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continue to stand together condemning the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

    NATO confirms Will not go into Ukraine ramps up defences gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 5:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that it stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continue to stand together condemning the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said the allies also stand together in sending a message that we will never accept the brutal violation of international order.

    Stoltenberg stated that NATO's defence plans have been activated, giving military commanders greater authority to deploy forces as needed. "There would be no NATO troops inside Ukraine. We are increasing NATO troop presence on NATO territory in the alliance's eastern flank," he continued.

    He stated that there have been contacts between our military commanders and Russian officials. "We will continue to reach out to them to ensure that we do everything we can to ensure deconfliction," he added.

    According to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, "we call on Russia to immediately cease its military action and withdraw from Ukraine."

    "Autocracy will always lose to democracy. Oppression will always be defeated by freedom," according to Stoltenberg. He also stated that they have over 100 jets on high alert to protect our airspace, as well as more than 120 allied ships at sea from the Arctic to the Mediterranean. "We will go to any length to protect the alliance from aggression. NATO leaders will meet tomorrow to discuss the next steps," NATO Secretary-General, he added.

    He further said NATO allies are imposing severe costs on Russia for their reckless invasion of Ukraine and close coordination with the European Union. Other partners worldwide are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia.

    Speaking further, he said NATO allies have also, over a long period, provided practical support military support to Ukraine and helped them to build a much stronger, better equipped and better-trained force today than Ukraine had in 2014.

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

     

    Also Read | Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Also Read | Lay down arms or 'Denazification': Russia's Putin orders Ukraine invasion

    Also Read | India's Ukraine war response: 24x7 control room, helplines, advisories and more

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Several people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles-dnm

    18 people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country gcw

    Ukraine breaks ties with Russia, will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend country

    Russia Ukraine war Here is a firepower comparison gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Here is a firepower comparison

    World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion

    World War 3 memes carpet-bomb Russian President Putin over Ukraine invasion

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia Kyiv s envoy to India Igor Polikha gcw

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Recent Stories

    Vikram Vedhas first look Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan pic Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever drb

    Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

    Several people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles-dnm

    18 people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles

    Why Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper?-ayh

    Why Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper?

    tennis Alexander Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst says displeased Rafael Nadal

    Zverev deserved punishment for Mexican Open outburst, says displeased Nadal

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit-dnm

    Sensex tanks over 2,700 pts, Nifty below 16,250-mark as Russia invades Ukraine; Ambani, Adani take a hit

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon