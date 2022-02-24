NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that it stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continue to stand together condemning the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said that it stands in solidarity with Ukraine and continue to stand together condemning the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. He said the allies also stand together in sending a message that we will never accept the brutal violation of international order.

Stoltenberg stated that NATO's defence plans have been activated, giving military commanders greater authority to deploy forces as needed. "There would be no NATO troops inside Ukraine. We are increasing NATO troop presence on NATO territory in the alliance's eastern flank," he continued.

He stated that there have been contacts between our military commanders and Russian officials. "We will continue to reach out to them to ensure that we do everything we can to ensure deconfliction," he added.

According to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, "we call on Russia to immediately cease its military action and withdraw from Ukraine."

"Autocracy will always lose to democracy. Oppression will always be defeated by freedom," according to Stoltenberg. He also stated that they have over 100 jets on high alert to protect our airspace, as well as more than 120 allied ships at sea from the Arctic to the Mediterranean. "We will go to any length to protect the alliance from aggression. NATO leaders will meet tomorrow to discuss the next steps," NATO Secretary-General, he added.

He further said NATO allies are imposing severe costs on Russia for their reckless invasion of Ukraine and close coordination with the European Union. Other partners worldwide are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia.

Speaking further, he said NATO allies have also, over a long period, provided practical support military support to Ukraine and helped them to build a much stronger, better equipped and better-trained force today than Ukraine had in 2014.

