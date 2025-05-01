Pakistan has banned Indian songs on FM radio amid rising Indo-Pak tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack. The country's broadcast body has called the move patriotic gesture.

In a move that has triggered sharp debate within Pakistan, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has decided to ban the airing of Indian songs on all FM radio stations across the country.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has endorsed the decision, describing it as a “patriotic gesture” that reflects the “collective sentiment” of the nation.

The decision comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In that attack, terrorists targeted Indian tourists in the Baisaran meadow region, leaving 26 dead and many injured. India has blamed Pakistan-based terror groups for the strike, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have vowed a “precise and fitting” response.

In a letter dated May 1, 2025, Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar praised the PBA’s move to stop broadcasting Indian music, calling it a stand for “national solidarity” and “sovereignty.” He added that the move “upholds the dignity of the nation” and shows that the country is united in difficult times. “It demonstrates a strong sense of national solidarity on behalf of PBA,” the letter reads.

The letter, addressed to Shakeel Masud, Secretary General of PBA, also appreciates the media stakeholders who continue to support government efforts “directed towards promoting unity, peace and patriotism.”

However, media experts and listeners alike have criticized the decision, warning that the ban could have unintended consequences. Many on X wrote that Indian music has a massive listenership in Pakistan, and FM radio stations rely heavily on Bollywood and Indian pop content to draw audiences. “This is a textbook example of shooting yourself in the foot,” said a Lahore-based media analyst. “Removing Indian songs is not going to hurt India—it’s only going to hurt Pakistan’s radio stations and their ratings.”

Many on social media have expressed disappointment, calling the decision ‘petty’ and ‘short-sighted’. Some argued that cultural exchange should not be made a casualty of political tensions, and that such bans only isolate the public from global art and music.

With India reaffirming its resolve to act against terrorism and Pakistan responding with symbolic cultural bans, relations between the two countries remain strained. Whether such actions bring political dividends or alienate citizens further remains to be seen.