Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Russia's crackdown continues as arrest order issued for exiled literary icon Boris Akunin

    In a relentless crackdown, Russia has issued an arrest order for exiled writer Boris Akunin, a literary icon. The move is causing ripples of concern among dissident circles, raising questions about freedom of expression. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

    Russia's crackdown continues as arrest order issued for exiled literary icon Boris Akunin avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 6:28 PM IST

    A Russian Court on Tuesday pronounced its verdict against author Boris Akunin. The literary icon who has been living abroad since 2014 was issued an arrest warrant by the Basmanny District Court after absentia throughout the proceedings so far. Boris Akunin has not yet reacted to the developments.

    The Georgia-born Russian author will be arrested immediately if and when he lands in Russia and if and when he is extradited. Boris Akunin was pranked by a group of Russians over a call posing as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The 67-year-old expressed his support in the call against Russia.

    As the voice note became viral, a court proceeding was sanctioned against Boris Akunin. The failure of his turning up for the court proceedings led Moscow to the issuance of the arrest warrant. The Russian author is one of the most popular literary figures in contemporary times in Russia as he has delivered multiple best sellers.

    Boris Akunin critiqued the Russian offensive against Ukraine right from the beginning. He even criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for the misadventure against Kyiv. The 67-year-old was labeled as a foreign agent in December. Many celebrity icons in Russia have raised the issue of unnecessarily going to war. Many of them have left the country after the March 2022 offensive. Those who remain in the country are reportedly facing censorship.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran gcw

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran

    Poland on High Alert: Defense minister reveals shocking preparations for possible war with Russia avv

    Poland on High Alert: Defense minister reveals shocking preparations for possible war with Russia

    First time in 90 years! India surpasses China and Japan to become Rail Europe's second-largest market snt

    First time in 90 years! India surpasses China and Japan to become Rail Europe's second-largest market

    123 lives lost in devastating forest fires - Chile faces worst natural crisis since 2010 (WATCH) avv

    123 lives lost in devastating forest fires - Chile faces worst natural crisis since 2010 (WATCH)

    In a political rarity Hindu woman, Influencers rise as unconventional candidates in Pakistan elections avv

    In a political rarity Hindu woman, Influencers rise as unconventional candidates in Pakistan elections

    Recent Stories

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    India plans to lease underground caverns for oil storage; Abu Dhabi has secured rights in Padur

    Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament snt

    BREAKING: Modi government to expose UPA's economic mismanagement; will bring 'white paper' in Parliament

    cricket Rahul Dravid gives major update on Virat Kohli's participation in the remaining 3 Tests against England osf

    Rahul Dravid gives major update on Virat Kohli's participation in the remaining 3 Tests against England

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran gcw

    Indians will no longer need visas to travel to Iran

    Wedding Season: Looking for lehenga's? Here's some exciting ideas for 2024 brides RBA

    Wedding Season: Looking for lehenga's? Here's some exciting ideas for 2024 brides

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon