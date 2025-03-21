Lifestyle

Look Classic Like Kangana Ranaut, Wear These 8 Saree Designs

Kangana Looks Classic in a Saree

Kangana Ranaut's saree sense is amazing. She has a collection of sarees that are better than the other, which we are going to show here. 

Royal Blue Silk Saree

Kangana looks stylish in a blue silk saree adorned with heavy work. A wide lace has been applied on the border of the saree. Style this type of saree at a wedding function.

Pastel Colored Chikanakari Saree

Get a royal look with a pastel colored saree like Kangana in your closet. Chikanakari work has been done on the saree and sequins have been applied for shine. 

Royal Blue Banarasi Saree

Kangana Ranaut is giving a cultured look in a royal blue Banarasi saree. Heavy silver zari work has been done on the saree. 

Pink Sheer Saree

Pink color sheer saree looks very beautiful on the body. The actress has styled this saree with a deep V neck blouse. The look is completed with a pearl necklace.

Golden Kanjeevaram Saree

Kangana looks like a queen of a country in a golden color Kanjeevaram saree. She has styled this beautiful saree with a full sleeves blouse. This type of saree is evergreen. 

Yellow Chunari Print Saree

Whether it is a turmeric ceremony or a festive season, you can choose a yellow chunari print saree for yourself. Kangana is giving a very glowing look in this saree.

